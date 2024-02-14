Aircraft technicians of 441 Fighter Squadron push a CF-18 Hornet engine on an engine cart through the CF-18 hangar at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Writer John Thomson asserts however, that the entire Canadian Armed Forces is 'dilapidated' and fast approaching irrelevance. T/Sgt Lance Cheung US Department of Defense

Opinion THOMSON: To bring the CAF back to life, pay more and drop the woke policies