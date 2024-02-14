Aircraft technicians of 441 Fighter Squadron push a CF-18 Hornet engine on an engine cart through the CF-18 hangar at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Writer John Thomson asserts however, that the entire Canadian Armed Forces is 'dilapidated' and fast approaching irrelevance.
Aircraft technicians of 441 Fighter Squadron push a CF-18 Hornet engine on an engine cart through the CF-18 hangar at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Writer John Thomson asserts however, that the entire Canadian Armed Forces is 'dilapidated' and fast approaching irrelevance. T/Sgt Lance Cheung US Department of Defense
Opinion

THOMSON: To bring the CAF back to life, pay more and drop the woke policies

Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
tax exemption for CAF
Lt. Gen Wayne Eyre
open hostility to white men

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news