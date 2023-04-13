As scandal after scandal starts to take its toll on our prime minister and his government, many pundits are debating whether the man with the nice hair and flashy socks will lead the Liberals in the next federal election.
Personally, I fall into the ‘he will’ camp, mostly because I doubt his ego will permit him to step down. But that’s not what this column is about — I’m more interested in speculating what life will have in store for Justin Trudeau after politics.
Before you scroll to the comments section and furiously type 'Who cares?' let me say to a certain extent I agree with you. Justin Trudeau definitely earned his place in our country's history as a one of our most controversial prime ministers. But that’s what makes me so interested in what comes next for him.
Depending on who you talk to, Justin Trudeau is either a saint, or the love child of Satan himself. The reality, however, is the majority of Canadians probably feel he's likely somewhere in-between those two. But what does a saintly sinner do when he no longer finds himself the prime minister of Canada?
Will he go out a get a job? He might. I hear the Trudeau Foundation is looking for a new CEO and he seems quite adept at bringing in large donations. But all cynicism aside, being able to put ‘prime minister’ on his resume will likely open more than a few doors for him. But any prospective employer is going to notice Mr. Trudeau doesn’t have the strongest work ethic. Especially if they look at the number of personal days he’s taken in the past few years.
A quick look back at his annual itinerary shows he took a staggering 91 days off in 2019, a more reasonable 48 days in 2020, then a whopping 78 days in 2021. Just to be clear, 91 days is nearly a full quarter, or exactly 24.9% of the year. There’s no arguing being the PM is a stressful gig, nor would a reasonable person begrudge him some time off, but when the average Canadian gets 10 paid vacation days a year, it sure looks like he’s taking advantage of his employee benefits.
Perhaps he’ll go back to teaching drama. Any theatrical school would be lucky to have him; after all, he’s had eight years of playing the role of prime minister. Please note, this is very different from being prime ministerial, or a statesman.
His performance as PM elicited both adoration and disdain from peoplekind around the world. He’s stood on both the national and international stage and shed crocodile tears with ease, then deftly switched to feigned outrage while barely breaking his stride. While he may not have won an acting award for it, he did manage to grace the pages of Rolling Stone magazine. But while that might sound impressive, it’s likely offset by his penchant for very thorough application of dark toned make-up, and questionable costume choices. These might hurt his chance for employment in the acting or instructing field as well.
Maybe something in the financial sector, he is the leader of a G7 country after all. Although, prospective employers might find it problematic he’s admitted he doesn’t think much about monetary policy. That’s likely going to be a minimum requirement for employment at any serious financial firm.
Realistically though, aside from the fact he created a larger deficit than all previous prime ministers combined, any hope of finding financial-related employment were dashed after his most recent and ludicrous economic advice to Canadians. His suggestion they use their credit cards to make large purchases in order to stimulate the economy with a looming recession in the offing, and high interest rates is just amazingly dumb.
So what’s left?
Snowboard instructor is an option, I suppose, but it’s seasonal work. Certainly nothing where a high degree of personal accountability or ethics are a necessity; it’s unlikely he’ll get many positive references in that regard. In fact let’s just take any job off the table where there might be strong female co-worker: any conflict with them and they’re bound to end up under a bus.
The reality is Justin Trudeau isn’t really employable at all. This makes it all the more astounding he managed to become prime minister of Canada. Thankfully, like all things that lack substance, he too is likely to fade into oblivion post politics. This will be to the great benefit of the country as well as the Liberal Party.
Aside from the odd sighting at Tofino, or a photo-op with whomever is the fashionable eco-celebrity of the day, Canadians won’t see much of him.
They’ll be too busy saddled with the national debt to be able to watch him ride off into the sunset on his government pension.
(2) comments
The best thing for Canada and Canadians would be if Blackface Pedophile Trudeau died suddenly from the Covid death vax! But we all know he never really got the vaccine!
I dont know, maybe another win in 2025 and another coalition resulting in a majority?
