With less than 24 hours before Canada Day, Canadians are preparing for the ritualistic long weekend that marks the anniversary of the British North America Act of 1867 — now superseded by the Constitution Act of 1982. But with the way things are going in this country, how many more will we celebrate before the provincial and territorial composition of Canada changes?

This year marks our country’s 156th birthday, but behind all the flamboyant fanfare, flags and festivities, there is an undeniable, almost palpable, sombre and pervasive mood that things here aren’t as good as the celebrations would have you believe.

John Thomson is a columnist for the Western Standard based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former Physician Assistant, and self-published children’s book author. 

Canada as we know it is finished, t was destroyed as soon as Justin Castro was elected. T was on its way to the garbage bin for many years, the Castro Liberals just finished it off. As soon as Canada was electing Nothing but Quebecers as their PM, it rapidly went down hill, coincidence? I don’t think so. For life of me, I can’t think of a single PM from Quebec who did anything or any good for Canada.

