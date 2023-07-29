Over fifteen or so years of writing about the culture war for a wide range of publications, I’ve been frequently asked why I report on “social issues” so consistently.
And it is true, sometimes, many of the stories I write seem to be remarkably similar to one another.
Another story about the sex education curriculum... or Drag Queen Story Hour for kids... or mandatory Pride events for children... or parents being maligned by progressive politicians for objecting.
That, and the fact that the ideology of the transgender movement has gone from fringe belief to unquestionable dogma in less than a decade with absolutely no discussion or even explanation whatsoever, to the millions of parents whose children are now taught these beliefs as fact.
There are plenty of reasons I cover these subjects, but one of my primary motivations is a simple one: I write about these social changes to affirm to average people that they are not, in fact, crazy.
The things they see happening around them are in fact happening.
The sex education curriculum is including how-to sex manuals, graphic novels with explicit depictions of sex acts and other 'education' that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.
It has, seemingly overnight, become mandatory to accept that boys can become girls and girls can become boys and that giving children sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers is 'gender-affirming care' rather than dangerous quackery.
Because the fact is that we are being gaslit.
Everything is changing around us, but if we notice, we are told that we are part of a backlash just for pointing out what is happening in front of our very eyes.
Schools and public libraries and daycares organize drag queen events for children, but if parents dare to object, they are violating the human rights of sexual minorities. (That happened.)
These events weren’t happening just a few years ago. This is brand new. It didn’t used to happen, and now it does and you are allowed to notice, and you are not crazy for objecting.
Sex education curriculum, if it existed, used to be about the birds and the bees. Now, it involves sexual minority books for kindergarteners, replete with books about transgender crayons.
This is new. You are allowed to notice.
The sexual minority movement has conquered every aspect of the culture, and yet they claim that they are facing a “rising tide of hate” (as per Canada’s public broadcaster) simply because some people don’t want a Pride flag in their small town.
Nor a rainbow crosswalk in front of their business or object to their children attending mandatory LGBT events at the local public school.
It is a clever grift.
LGBT activists insist on some new declaration of loyalty to their movement. Some people object for a wide range of reasons; sexual minority activists then characterize this refusal to pro-actively show support for their agenda as a “backlash.”
The Canadian press obediently characterizes it as such and activists are now the “victims” of their targets’ refusal to participate in a narrative they themselves created.
The prime minister is a key participant in this.
During a formal LGBT flag-raising ceremony on Parliament Hill, he claimed that the ascendant sexual minority movement was facing “a rise in anger, hatred and ignorance and intolerance,” and promised them a boatload of taxpayer dollars in penance.
When confronted by Muslim parents concerned about the LGBT indoctrination in schools, Trudeau ignored the actual evidence of what sex-ed curriculums contained and told them that they were victims of “untruths” that were “fueled by the American right-wing.”
In other words: Who are you going to believe — me or your lying eyes? What you say is happening actually isn’t happening and if it was happening you’d be hateful for noticing.
Progressive politicians insist that ordinary Canadians noticing the changes occurring all around them — especially with regards to their children — are a bigoted backlash.
Most Conservative politicians either support the changes or have been cowed into silence.
The tax-funded press supports the agenda and obediently covers stories from that angle.
And so Canadians need a handful of columnists to point out that they aren’t crazy.
That everything is changing.
That they are allowed to notice.
And that they aren’t hateful for objecting to what they see.
(7) comments
One of the main objectives of communism is to destroy the family unit. Communism is empowered by having a broken and bankrupt society.
I'd like to know Who started this trend and Why. The board of WEF has approx 10 gay individuals. Are they pushing this? The Liberal party has 3 or 4 members. Is Trudeau a latent gay or trans potential, that he needs acceptance ? Many (not most) people and institutions have accepted gay people for decades. They deserve the same rights as any one else. But this latest Trans cult trend, forced down our throats in a militant way is unacceptable. So is the manipulation of children, who are impressionable and can't make life long decisions. It's bad enough when a person loses a limb from an accident or disease, but to purposely mutilate a body, is outrageous. There are some public cases of girls and boys, who regret this sex therapy conversion, but now have to live with the irreversible damage. Under Trudeau, opposition is not accepted and force is used to quell it. There is something really wrong in the Government and the direction it has taken.
They do it to divide. To create them vs us
This didn’t just come about over the past decade, this has been in play for half a century, just now do they feel they have all the pieces in place, the infiltration of civic politics, the infiltration of school boards, library boards, medical boards, it used to be tiny bites at time, you know, all we want is be able to be married(that was what the gay community wanted then) and it is now, “if you don’t send your child to a drag show complete with simulated sex, you are somehow a criminal” now some will say, the gay rights movement has been taken over by radicals, but I seem to remember at the start of these “gay pride parades” freaks prancing around with literally mo clothes on in front of children, and tge gay community was A ok with that, that was tge start off tge indoctrination, police did nothing , if anyone who was heterosexual pranced around with their bare azzz hanging out, you could be assured you would be in jail. But now, no need for small steps, the radicals control it all, including the courts, you have no right to oppose the immoral acts taking place in front of children, you will be arrested, where by, exposing one’s self to a child seems to be legal today, stopping a freak from exposing himself to a child is now the crime. Every aspect of our life and our government has been infiltrated by radicals, and we where too busy to even notice, and now, they don’t have to hide any longer. Every “conspiracy theory” we thought of is now coming true.
The WEF have ordered Trudeau to destroy the family unit and “normalize” pedophilia and to sexualize toddlers
This is a precursor to implement full blown marxist fascism and marxist dictatorship
Bunch of Freaks and the biggest of all is Totalitarian Trudeau
Yes. The drag queens are just sex clowns. The whole thing is ridiculous. The harm is egregious.
