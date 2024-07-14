WACHTLER: Good beef comes from good grass

Alberta is losing its grasslands. As a rancher, I see this loss firsthand, even right down the road from our ranch. But I have this hope — that conservation agreements can help save some of what still remains.

And so, as we gather once again to enjoy the Calgary Stampede, we have something else to celebrate. We're thrilled to announce The Waldron Grazing Co-op has bought Bob Creek Ranch, a property located in a beautiful valley just west of the Waldron Ranch, and that this will now be conserved in under our established partnership with Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC.)

This is very good news. For, the Waldron conservation agreements are key to preserving our ranching heritage, maintaining grasslands and watersheds, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

And, the lasting partnership between The Waldron and NCC shows just how mutually beneficial these agreements can be. These voluntary, market-based conservation mechanisms have protected The Waldron from development and subdivision. As a result, they’ve helped preserve our native grasslands, providing vital wildlife habitat and supporting our members for the long haul.

A little context... Ranching is more than a livelihood. It's a tradition built on knowledge and experience that is handed down across generations. It’s also a livelihood that works alongside conservation — just look at all the plants and wildlife species calling Alberta’s rangelands home.

Standing on the ridgetop overlooking my family’s Burke Creek Ranch, I feel the history beneath my feet.

This land, with its fescue grass and windswept limber pines, has been in my family for four generations. My great-grandfather came west after the railway was completed, seeking opportunity. With little ranching experience, he saw year-round cattle grazing could work here, thanks to the warm Chinook winds and the year-round nutrition of the rough fescue. Through grit, determination, and a belief in this land, he laid the foundation of our ranch.