WACHTLER: Good beef comes from good grass

Alberta is losing its grasslands. As a rancher, I see this loss firsthand, even right down the road from our ranch. But I have this hope — that conservation agreements can help save some of what still remains.
And so, as we gather once again to enjoy the Calgary Stampede, we have something else to celebrate. We're thrilled to announce The Waldron Grazing Co-op has bought Bob Creek Ranch, a property located in a beautiful valley just west of the Waldron Ranch, and that this will now be conserved in under our established partnership with Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC.)
This is very good news. For, the Waldron conservation agreements are key to preserving our ranching heritage, maintaining grasslands and watersheds, and promoting sustainable agriculture.
And, the lasting partnership between The Waldron and NCC shows just how mutually beneficial these agreements can be. These voluntary, market-based conservation mechanisms have protected The Waldron from development and subdivision. As a result, they’ve helped preserve our native grasslands, providing vital wildlife habitat and supporting our members for the long haul.
A little context... Ranching is more than a livelihood. It's a tradition built on knowledge and experience that is handed down across generations. It’s also a livelihood that works alongside conservation — just look at all the plants and wildlife species calling Alberta’s rangelands home.
Standing on the ridgetop overlooking my family’s Burke Creek Ranch, I feel the history beneath my feet.
This land, with its fescue grass and windswept limber pines, has been in my family for four generations. My great-grandfather came west after the railway was completed, seeking opportunity. With little ranching experience, he saw year-round cattle grazing could work here, thanks to the warm Chinook winds and the year-round nutrition of the rough fescue. Through grit, determination, and a belief in this land, he laid the foundation of our ranch.
When my great grandfather passed away, my grandfather took over the ranch. He faced challenges such as significant inheritance taxes that left him in significant debt. But, he was undeterred. And so, seeing how access to native grass was key to his operation, he began investing in The Waldron Ranch during the early 1960s... not only to expand grazing capacity but also to provide greater rest to his grasslands.
This led in 1962 to the founding of the Waldron Grazing Co-op, which is now one of Canada’s largest privately-owned ranching co-operatives. With this addition of the Bob Creek property, it now sustainably manages more than 80,000 acres of native fescue grasslands that supplement the operations of nearly 80 ranching families.
Membership in the co-op allows us to focus on what we do best: raising cattle and sustainably managing our own lands. By supporting our operations, The Waldron helps our families thrive in our communities and continue supporting the economic vitality of these areas and the businesses within them.
In managing our shared rangeland, The Waldron employs sustainable ranching practices such as rotational grazing and offstream water, ensuring health and vitality of the grasslands, the soil and the water sources. This approach provides some of the best quality grasslands in the province, which support carbon storage, water filtration, and biodiversity. All critical to Alberta’s economy and environment.
Just over a decade ago, The Waldron decided to enter a conservation agreement with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC). At the time, this caused controversy among our members, as it meant permanently forgoing the option of developing and subdividing the ranch.
However, the many benefits of this partnership are now obvious. It has enabled us to expand our land base, enhance its stewardship, and achieve greater financial stability, all while preserving Alberta's ranching heritage, wildlife species habitat, and the natural integrity of our land for future generations.
Conservation agreements can be a tool to help ranching stay sustainable and profitable. This helps keep the next generation of ranchers doing the work that has shaped our community for over a century, while preserving our land for years to come.
By working together, we can protect our grasslands and make sure future generations get to enjoy and appreciate the same rich, vibrant land we are blessed with here in the Eastern Slopes.
Sometimes the way of the past is the way of the future.
Kim Wachtler is a fourth-generation rancher and Waldron Grazing Co-operative board director.