Milch Cow 1100 wide

A 1915 cartoon in the Grain Growers' Guide expressed a popular western concern that has its echoes today. Writer Michael Wagner comments that whether Conservatives or Liberals form the government, Alberta contributes billions of extra dollars annually to the federal coffers, and Quebec receives billions of extra dollars from those coffers.

 Glenbow Museum

University of Calgary political scientist Barry Cooper cites the maxim, “Canadian elections have become opportunities for Ontario to decide how much money the West will send to Quebec.”

It’s funny, but it contains a lot of truth.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

The last statement in the article says it all.

Report Add Reply
@DougBebb
@DougBebb

https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/equalization

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.