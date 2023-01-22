Under the Alberta NDP, schools were required to facilitate the establishment of so-called Gay-Straight Alliances. Writer Michael Wagner argues that as an election approaches, the Alberta NDP remain very much committed to the idea.
The Alberta NDP is strongly committed to “progressive” views on sexual behaviour, and it is determined to have all Albertans embrace those views as well. In some cases, it's willing to use the power of the government to compel others to adopt its sexual ideology. This became clear during its time in office, 2015-2019.
In March 2015 — mere weeks before being defeated by the NDP in a provincial election — the Progressive Conservative government of Jim Prentice passed Bill 10, An Act to Amend the Alberta Bill of Rights to Protect our Children. The purpose of the law was to allow students to create school clubs that promote a safe learning environment.
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with ensuring a safe learning environment. That should be a given. However, one provision of the law required schools to allow students to create gay-straight alliances (GSAs) without regard for the schools’ philosophy or culture.
Some private schools object to that provision because it conflicts with their identity as Christian schools. The purpose of Christian schools is to provide education from an explicitly Christian perspective, and it is no secret that the Bible and historic theology oppose any form of sexual behaviour outside of heterosexual, monogamous marriage.
As a result, many Christians reject having GSAs in their schools because those clubs’ pro-LGBT message conflicts with Christian sexual ethics.
Supporters of GSAs reply the clubs are simply safe spaces for vulnerable students and therefore there's no reason for Christian schools to oppose their presence.
However, according to a document produced by Alberta’s NDP government, there is much more to GSAs than providing safe spaces for students. In August 2015 it issued a document entitled Gay Straight/Queer-Straight Alliances in Faith-Based Schools which openly states one purpose of GSAs is to promote a particular view of sexuality — and it’s a view that directly contradicts Christian teaching. Importantly, this document specifically targets “faith-based schools.” The term “faith-based” refers to schools formed in accordance with a particular religion. Notably, in Alberta the vast majority of faith-based schools are Christian schools of one variety or another. Therefore, this document is targeting Christian schools for the most part.
'Gay Straight/Queer-Straight Alliances' in Faith-Based Schools specifies a particular theological perspective on sexuality the NDP expected Christian schools to adopt: “GSAs/QSAs in faith-based schools organize LGBT-themed events that are positive and support inclusion. They also promote faith-affirming conversations about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. GSA/QSAs recognize that sexuality and gender are gifts of creation. These gifts should be embraced and celebrated by all members of the school community.”
In other words, Christian schools were expected to recognize LGBT sexual orientations as “gifts of creation” that were to be “embraced and celebrated by all members of the school community.”
The problem, of course, is that the NDP’s requirement is incompatible with historic Christian theology. Christians cannot embrace and celebrate non-heterosexual orientations without contradicting the Bible. Yet the NDP — when in power as the government — was expecting Christian schools to change their theology on sexual matters to align with a particular theological position on sexuality that the NDP espouses.
This conclusion is reinforced by another statement which says: “Schools can play an important role in helping students embrace their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. They are unique gifts that should be affirmed and supported.”
Basically, Christian schools were expected to encourage students with same-sex attraction to embrace their homosexual desires. But no genuine Christian school could do such a thing, any more than it could encourage any of its staff member’s attraction for someone else’s spouse. The seventh commandment forbids all sexual activity outside of marriage — whether that activity is homosexual or heterosexual.
It is clear from Gay Straight/Queer-Straight Alliances in Faith-Based Schools that one purpose of imposing GSAs on Christian schools is to change those schools’ historic Christian beliefs about sexuality.
No longer is monogamous heterosexual marriage to be the standard for Christian sexuality. The NDP government embraced a very different theological perspective on sexuality, and it expected Alberta’s Christian schools to follow suit.
The fact the NDP government believed it could require changes in historic Christian theology is an ominous development, and it’s especially ironic in a culture that frequently touts the “separation of church and state.”
When did the government become the arbiter of theological matters?
Make no mistake — when it comes to progressive sexual ideology, the NDP is determined to force its views down Albertans’ throats.
Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta.
He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.
(4) comments
I think every Canadian needs to understand that ALL Canadian govts ,provincial and federal, including the judicial system are service corporations owned by charles that leech in england. They have no say in any of our lives as we the people are not owned by or have a contract with them. We all live and are held accountable under Natural Law. We were born free people and will stay so...PERIOD
Everything and anything with the NDP/Liberals is always taken to the absolute extreme, especially with their promotion of child sexual debauchery and promoting degrading sexually suggestive narratives to our children. It was the Trudeau liberals who allowed and made bestiality legal. What next?
What is it with the ndp/lab's woke bull and everything is about sex not equality. Their world is not is turmoil and Kaos. Leave the kids alone
The NDP has been known great sounding economic promises only to sideline them after election and instill their one true obsession which is anything to do with promoting gender dysphoria anywhere. They will go to extreme lengths to changing laws and language definitions. It seems to be a growing problem with our politicians attacking any opposing view or opinion as evil or some sort of mental sickness. Practicing the very thing you accuse your opposition of seems to be the method of the day in politics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.