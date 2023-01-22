GSA

Under the Alberta NDP, schools were required to facilitate the establishment of so-called  Gay-Straight Alliances. Writer Michael Wagner argues that as an election approaches, the Alberta NDP remain very much committed to the idea.

The Alberta NDP is strongly committed to “progressive” views on sexual behaviour, and it is determined to have all Albertans embrace those views as well. In some cases, it's willing to use the power of the government to compel others to adopt its sexual ideology. This became clear during its time in office, 2015-2019.

In March 2015 — mere weeks before being defeated by the NDP in a provincial election — the Progressive Conservative government of Jim Prentice passed Bill 10, An Act to Amend the Alberta Bill of Rights to Protect our Children. The purpose of the law was to allow students to create school clubs that promote a safe learning environment.

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

I think every Canadian needs to understand that ALL Canadian govts ,provincial and federal, including the judicial system are service corporations owned by charles that leech in england. They have no say in any of our lives as we the people are not owned by or have a contract with them. We all live and are held accountable under Natural Law. We were born free people and will stay so...PERIOD

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Everything and anything with the NDP/Liberals is always taken to the absolute extreme, especially with their promotion of child sexual debauchery and promoting degrading sexually suggestive narratives to our children. It was the Trudeau liberals who allowed and made bestiality legal. What next?

Turdsingh Not my Canada
Turdsingh Not my Canada

What is it with the ndp/lab's woke bull and everything is about sex not equality. Their world is not is turmoil and Kaos. Leave the kids alone

Gumby123
Gumby123

The NDP has been known great sounding economic promises only to sideline them after election and instill their one true obsession which is anything to do with promoting gender dysphoria anywhere. They will go to extreme lengths to changing laws and language definitions. It seems to be a growing problem with our politicians attacking any opposing view or opinion as evil or some sort of mental sickness. Practicing the very thing you accuse your opposition of seems to be the method of the day in politics.

