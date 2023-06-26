Roughnecks
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

All the fashionable people say we need to stop using fossil fuels. The carbon released from burning fossil fuels is heating up the earth and will result in disaster, they claim. Thankfully, we have alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power. Problem solved.

It all sounds so good until reality sets in.

Peter Zeihan

Author Peter Zeihan

rianc
rianc

Current thought is that with current technology is that wind and solar are not efficient enough. Except the reality is that there is no major technological breakthrough that is going to change this. Maximum efficient for solar is 33%, current efficiency is 26%. Maximum efficiency for wind is 60%, current efficiency is 45%. Based on this, there is no miracle technological advancement that is going to massively increase the efficiency of greentech. So for reliable energy production, it is coal, natural gas, hydro electricity and nuclear power. Greentech and batteries to store energy are just fantasies for idiots.

00676
00676

Correction Sask has the most high grade uranium in the world.

00676
00676

We could transition to nuclear power in Canada as Sask has the most uranium deposits in the world. Problem being that uranium is in western Canada and that is not good for central Canada….darn. The west has got the resources which are provincially owned and central Canada has got James Bay hydro and Trudeau. I see a problem here from central Canada's perspective.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

“Climate change” is the new COVID lockdown and “vaccine”

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Just travel around rural southeastern Alberta, wind turbines and solar panels are everywhere, once some pristine beautiful prairie land, is now littered with towering eyesores called wind turbines, as far as the eye can see, vast fields full of solar panels, these things are monstrous and they are horrible eyesores, as well as being far from environmentally friendly.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Coyotes love the wind choppers, they get fat fast from all the birds that are being sucked in and killed, ... if the blades are turning.

