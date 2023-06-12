Stephen Harper arrives

As prime minister, Stephen Harper (shown here in April 2012 arriving at an international event) was probably Canada's most West-friendly leader in a generation, writes Western Standard contributor Michael Wagner. It still wasn't enough to overcome the deadweight inertia of central Canadian interests.

 Office of the Prime Minister Jason Ransom

Stephen Harper has been the best prime minister in my lifetime, no question about it. Nevertheless, what he was able to accomplish was quite limited from a conservative and western Canadian perspective. That’s because the only way to achieve and maintain power is to cater to the people of central Canada. Central Canadians are not particularly sympathetic to conservative ideals, and especially not sympathetic to the aspirations of western Canada.

The fact of the matter is the interests of central Canada determine the important policy initiatives of the federal government, regardless of whether the Liberals or Conservatives are in power.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

private property
private property

100 years ago a strong central government made sense, now it is a hindrance to growth and fairness. Competition and freedom makes a great society and the left hates competition and merit. Good article.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Western Canada has to unite. The problem is 80% of BC outside Victoria and the Greater Vancouver area they could be Albertans, there is almost zero difference between our citizens. The real problem is Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria, and Vancouver area, hold the reins of the left firmly in hand. They are quite happy with the status quo. Manitoba hasn't firmly decided if they are happy or unhappy with the status quo.

If we could magically whisk the BC lower mainland, Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg to the east, we would have the sane remaining citizens forming a strong independent country within days. It is very strategic to flood our cities with new immigrants who favour the Liberals and NDP, until they have lived here a few years. Rachel Notley under her reign immediately imported Eastern advisors to start gutting our oil industry.

Once the left leaning cities wake up, there will be no Canada left. Somehow we have to take the balance of power out of the city and put it firmly back in the hands of the people who create the wealth and jobs, who grow the food and raise the livestock. Who work with their hands. Basically if you shower after work, you should have more say in our country than if you shower before work. We have 2 distinct societies in Western Canada, the makers, and the takers, the system has always been rigged in favour or our own elites inside the major cities. Hence until the status quo screws over both societies equally we won't ever have equality in Canada.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

We have a problem with donors. To be elected, you need $$. This means that you need to pay attention to the people with $$ and what they desire. This makes the capture of Government possible. Stephen Harper was obviously captured and this was obvious by how he governed. He did nothing that was against the interests of the Donor Classes, and often actually did things that made no sense.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Like the Author you have a short memory . . . .

Remember when . . . . before 2015 . . .

World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times

World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute

Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012

Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .

Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School

Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes

World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD

ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . .

4 Approved Pipelines in 2014 . . . which would have made Canada an Energy powerhouse today. All killed by Turdough who is a puppet of the Eastern Elite Keybec Mafia.

I didn't agree with everything Harper did, but he was still the Best PM in Canada in over 50 years . . . today the country is circling the Drain and still the Maritimers are Justin fans. The World is laughing at Canada as the WEF infiltrators are spending the Country into oblivion.

The idea of Alberta or Western Separation shrinks every year as Million of new Govt Dependants are dumped in the West. Look at what they elect for Mayors today.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Tell me again how confederation benefits Alberta?

Report Add Reply
mervingry
mervingry

The unjust treatment of Western Canada cannot be addressed by any federal political party. A treat-the-West-fair party will never win a Canadian federal election. Why? It's a design flaw of the Canadian federation - unlike most countries, the seats in BOTH the House of Commons and the Senate have been allocated unequally to favor central and eastern Canada. Normally, in a bicameral federation such as ours, the number of seats in House of Commons is based on population, whereas each province is awarded the same number of senators who represent the interests of the provinces. To win an election, a Party must have policies that favor central and eastern Canada. The western provinces are simply territories to be exploited for their resources, as sources of revenue for Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.