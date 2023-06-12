As prime minister, Stephen Harper (shown here in April 2012 arriving at an international event) was probably Canada's most West-friendly leader in a generation, writes Western Standard contributor Michael Wagner. It still wasn't enough to overcome the deadweight inertia of central Canadian interests.
Stephen Harper has been the best prime minister in my lifetime, no question about it. Nevertheless, what he was able to accomplish was quite limited from a conservative and western Canadian perspective. That’s because the only way to achieve and maintain power is to cater to the people of central Canada. Central Canadians are not particularly sympathetic to conservative ideals, and especially not sympathetic to the aspirations of western Canada.
The fact of the matter is the interests of central Canada determine the important policy initiatives of the federal government, regardless of whether the Liberals or Conservatives are in power.
This is the conclusion of University of Toronto political scientist Andrew McDougall. His article “Stuck in the Middle with You: Is the Trudeau Government Really Representative of a Central Canadian ‘Laurentian Elite?’” appeared in the academic journal Canadian Studies in December 2020.
The purpose of McDougall’s essay is to determine what the “Laurentian Consensus” involves, and whether the Trudeau Liberals can be described as governing in accordance with it. He concludes, of course, that Trudeau does represent the Laurentian Consensus. But perhaps surprisingly, he also concludes that Stephen Harper followed the Laurentian Consensus while he was prime minister.
McDougall defines the Laurentian Consensus as being an “area of historically overlapping political agreement between the federal Liberals and Conservatives over how best to govern the country and its institutions, which for electoral reasons has required them to place the interests of Ontario and Quebec at the centre of their agenda.”
In terms of policies, this means “an economic agenda that benefits Ontario and Quebec at the expense of the rest of the country” along with basic welfare state measures such as government-provided pensions as well as government health care and a commitment to bilingualism.
Besides the actual policy agenda, the consensus involves having “real political power over national problems being decided disproportionately by elites in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City.”
In sum, the Laurentian Consensus is “rooted in protecting the interests of politically dominant Central Canada, its elites, and its view of how to govern the country.”
In recent years, the policy agenda of the Laurentian Consensus has involved measures to fight climate change, such as the carbon tax and official support for the Paris Agreement. These policies disproportionately harm the oil-producing provinces — namely Alberta and Saskatchewan — thus the people of Ontario and Quebec can support them wholeheartedly without personally suffering negative economic consequences.
The fact the Trudeau government reflects the Laurentian Consensus is unmistakeable and unsurprising.
But the role of Stephen Harper in upholding the Laurentian Consensus is rather surprising. McDougall concludes that while Harper was openly supportive of Alberta and the West, “there is not much to suggest that in substance his government was genuinely Western to the detriment of Central Canada, however much he disagreed with many of the tenets of the Laurentian Consensus.”
This was because of the political reality of Canada. To win power, a party must appeal to the voters of Ontario and Quebec. This was just as true for Stephen Harper as anyone else. When he won a majority government in 2011, he had 73 MPs from Ontario, and a combined 72 from the four western provinces. MPs from Ontario, therefore, dominated his caucus.
To some degree Harper furthered policies favouring the West, but as McDougall notes, “on most of the bigger issues on which the Laurentian Consensus rests and which he criticized as a Reform Party member, namely the value of social programs, the composition of national institutions, or asymmetrical federalism when it comes to Quebec in Canada, his reforms were either moderate, of limited scope, or were issues he refused to touch at all.”
McDougall explains that “Stephen Harper knew the limits of trying to escape the Laurentian Consensus. At its base, it embodies the values that are in the interests of the political elites of the largest provinces of Ontario and Quebec.”
The implications of this are clear. Even if the West elects a favourable Conservative government, that government will support the interests of the Laurentian Consensus. There is no way out of this because a party must win a large number of seats in Ontario and Quebec in order to form government. Pierre Poilievre cannot avoid this either.
Stephen Harper was a pro-West prime minister, but the system does not allow a government to escape the calculation needed to win power, namely, catering to the interests of central Canada.
The system offers only one ray of hope. The Supreme Court’s 1998 Secession Reference decision created a pathway for provincial independence through a properly conducted referendum. In order to protect its energy sector and economic prosperity, Alberta must pursue this constitutional path to independence.
When even a prime minister as sympathetic to the West as Stephen Harper can’t break away from the Laurentian Consensus, it’s clear that Alberta independence is the only reasonable option left.
Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta.
He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.
100 years ago a strong central government made sense, now it is a hindrance to growth and fairness. Competition and freedom makes a great society and the left hates competition and merit. Good article.
Western Canada has to unite. The problem is 80% of BC outside Victoria and the Greater Vancouver area they could be Albertans, there is almost zero difference between our citizens. The real problem is Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria, and Vancouver area, hold the reins of the left firmly in hand. They are quite happy with the status quo. Manitoba hasn't firmly decided if they are happy or unhappy with the status quo.
If we could magically whisk the BC lower mainland, Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg to the east, we would have the sane remaining citizens forming a strong independent country within days. It is very strategic to flood our cities with new immigrants who favour the Liberals and NDP, until they have lived here a few years. Rachel Notley under her reign immediately imported Eastern advisors to start gutting our oil industry.
Once the left leaning cities wake up, there will be no Canada left. Somehow we have to take the balance of power out of the city and put it firmly back in the hands of the people who create the wealth and jobs, who grow the food and raise the livestock. Who work with their hands. Basically if you shower after work, you should have more say in our country than if you shower before work. We have 2 distinct societies in Western Canada, the makers, and the takers, the system has always been rigged in favour or our own elites inside the major cities. Hence until the status quo screws over both societies equally we won't ever have equality in Canada.
We have a problem with donors. To be elected, you need $$. This means that you need to pay attention to the people with $$ and what they desire. This makes the capture of Government possible. Stephen Harper was obviously captured and this was obvious by how he governed. He did nothing that was against the interests of the Donor Classes, and often actually did things that made no sense.
Like the Author you have a short memory . . . .
Remember when . . . . before 2015 . . .
World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times
World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute
Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012
Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .
Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School
Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes
World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD
ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . .
4 Approved Pipelines in 2014 . . . which would have made Canada an Energy powerhouse today. All killed by Turdough who is a puppet of the Eastern Elite Keybec Mafia.
I didn't agree with everything Harper did, but he was still the Best PM in Canada in over 50 years . . . today the country is circling the Drain and still the Maritimers are Justin fans. The World is laughing at Canada as the WEF infiltrators are spending the Country into oblivion.
The idea of Alberta or Western Separation shrinks every year as Million of new Govt Dependants are dumped in the West. Look at what they elect for Mayors today.
Tell me again how confederation benefits Alberta?
The unjust treatment of Western Canada cannot be addressed by any federal political party. A treat-the-West-fair party will never win a Canadian federal election. Why? It's a design flaw of the Canadian federation - unlike most countries, the seats in BOTH the House of Commons and the Senate have been allocated unequally to favor central and eastern Canada. Normally, in a bicameral federation such as ours, the number of seats in House of Commons is based on population, whereas each province is awarded the same number of senators who represent the interests of the provinces. To win an election, a Party must have policies that favor central and eastern Canada. The western provinces are simply territories to be exploited for their resources, as sources of revenue for Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.
