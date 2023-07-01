Alberta flag
Many Albertans are concerned about the federal government’s so-called Sustainable Jobs Plan and other climate change policies. It’s no secret Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to phase out Alberta’s oil industry as a way to prevent global warming.

Although all of Canada will be hurt by those policies — due to increased energy costs and decreased reliability — Alberta will be hurt the most, by far. That’s OK with Trudeau and his gang though, because their base of support is central Canada.

Pierre Trudeau's National Energy Program virtually killed Alberta's oil industry in 1982. Rigs were hauled south to take advantage of better opportunities in the U.S. Here, a Hayes truck removes a tower from a drilling site.

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

