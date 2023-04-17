Elections have consequences. The people elected to form government make the laws, and when left-wing ideologues are making the laws, a community will pay a heavy price.
Just consider the difference between a Stephen Harper government and a Justin Trudeau government to get the point.
An even starker contrast is presented in the upcoming Alberta election.
The 2016 US presidential election involved a similar stark contrast between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Trump had a lot of baggage that repelled long-time Republican supporters, and it was widely believed that he would be trounced by Clinton in the election.
Michael Anton, a political scientist with Hillsdale College’s Allan P. Kirby, Jr. Center for Constitutional Studies and Citizenship in Washington, DC, wanted to convince conservatives to support Trump to avoid the devastating consequences of another Democratic administration. To that end, he wrote an article entitled “The Flight 93 Election” that was published on the website of the Claremont Review of Books on September 5, 2016.
Flight 93 was a passenger plane hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists on September 11, 2001. The passengers and crew heroically fought back against the terrorists, and although they died, they prevented the plane from crashing into an important building (perhaps the Capitol Building in Washington, DC) thus saving many lives.
In essence, Anton was arguing that the 2016 election was a last chance for conservatives to save their country.
“The Flight 93 Election” article became widely-known when Rush Limbaugh read it on his radio show on September 7, 2016. It began very dramatically: “2016 is the Flight 93 election: charge the cockpit or you die. You may die anyway. You — or the leader of your party — may make it into the cockpit and not know how to fly or land the plane. There are no guarantees. Except one: if you don’t try, death is certain.”
Anton acknowledged Trump’s many shortcomings. However, in his view, having the Democrats control the executive branch of the US government for a further 4-8 years, after eight years of Barack Obama, would lead to serious and extremely negative changes to the country.
As Anton wrote, “A Hillary presidency will be pedal-to-the-metal on the entire progressive-Left agenda, plus items few of us have yet imagined in our darkest moments.”
In short, were Hillary Clinton to win the presidency, America would never be the same: “The country will go on, but it will not be a constitutional republic. It will be a blue state on a national scale.”
Anton’s alarm-ringing touched a nerve and became influential in conservative circles, possibly swinging some votes to Trump in an especially tight election.
Clear analogies could be drawn between the upcoming Alberta election and the 2016 US election. On the one hand is Danielle Smith, a right-of-centre candidate with baggage that repels many potential supporters — e.g., her 2014 floor-crossing, and more recently her inconsistent and problematic public comments. On the other hand is a competent but ideologically-driven Rachel Notley who would undoubtedly enact policies that undermine Alberta’s economic prosperity and freedom.
To use Anton’s words, a Notley government “will be pedal-to-the-metal on the entire progressive-Left agenda, plus items few of us have yet imagined in our darkest moments.”
Yikes.
Every election matters, but the next Alberta election will be especially consequential for the future of the province.
If voters reject the UCP due to Smith’s weaknesses and suboptimal performance as premier, the next few years will be very difficult for many businesses and socially conservative communities. Worse yet, the province would be channeled into a trajectory of leftist economic and social policies that could change its political culture permanently.
The 2023 election will likely define Alberta for a very long time, and few Albertans will escape its consequences, one way or another. Hopefully, wavering conservatives will not let their distaste for Smith result in a government that undermines the economic prosperity and freedoms of this province.
Like Trump, Smith has shortcomings that make people hesitant to support her. But the alternative is far, far worse.
Alberta’s future is at stake.
Premier Smith has only been in power a few months and she is neither corrupt nor incompetent in my opinion. She is uniting Alberta not dividing it. Notley will have you masked, locked down and will initiate the Liberal gov agenda of penises in womens locker rooms, immediately sign over our natural resources, close our farms and cover our beautiful province with ugly wind sails and solar panels. I sure hope that the majority of you would not want this. Lets chance it. Vote UCP for freedom against a socialist agenda.
The one thing that conservatives will never understand is the need to be part of the team to win. Leftists are genetically wired to be part of the herd and their sheep herders know this which is why they are surely winning this war. Our individualistic need is our downfall
Nice, except that Smith is a disaster too. Smith is a disaster too because she wants to pour billions of our money into more of those corrupt and failed LRT systems. This is as bad, or worse than the NDP. Both sides want to pour billions into those failed and corrupt trains. Both sides! What kind of choice is that? There is no good answer here folks. We have corruption and incompetence on once side and ncompetence and corruption on the other. SNC and the rest of that crooked train lobby happily funds and supports both sides. This is to ensure they get billions no matter what, and it also tells us why western democracy has become a sham. The crooks have taken over all of the parties. We are being robbed.
Actually this is not worse than the NDP. Notley and her New Communist Party have multitudes of socialist policies they want to force onto us beyond LRT’s
Yeah. Likely dusk to dawn curfews and enforced vaccinations on the public when the next pandemic hits. Scary times ahead.
I hate to say it, but if we're at the point that this editorial is neccessary, then Alberta lost for good. That polls show the UPC & NDP are neck in neck is truly frightening. Where are fellow Albertans heads at?
