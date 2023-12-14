WAGNER: So you thought the UN guaranteed parental rights?

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly 75 years ago on December 10 1948. It’s considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of human and civil rights.Due to its prestige, people like to reference the UDHR when asserting their rights.Here in Alberta, for example, sometimes Section 3 of Article 26 has been cited in discussions over parental rights and in defence of private education. Section 3 reads as follows: “Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children.”That sounds great. Parental rights in education are clearly asserted.But not so fast. Section 3 is undermined by the other two sections in Article 26.Section 1 of Article 26 begins as follows: “Everyone has the right to education. Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory.”Elements of that statement are problematic. It says that education “shall be free” for “everyone” and “compulsory” at least at the elementary level. Historically, the term “free, universal, compulsory education” has meant “public education.”It is called “free” because it is fully funded by the government and therefore the user does not have to pay for it directly. It is called “universal” because it is open and accessible to all children. And it is “compulsory” because all children are required by law to attend.In other words, Section 1 of Article 26 seems to mandate compulsory public education. In other words, mandatory attendance at government schools.As a result, this section undermines the case proponents of parental rights and private education want to establish with Section 3.Furthermore, Section 2 concludes as follows: Education “shall further the activities of the United Nations for the maintenance of peace.”That’s a problem because the United Nations often pursues goals and objectives that conflict with conservative views. The UN actively promotes a left-wing social agenda including support for abortion, homosexuality and government authority over the family.In light of this, conservative parents probably don’t want their children’s education to “further the activities of the United Nations.”Thus Section 2 appears to undermine Section 3 as well.In short, it is a mistake to rely on Article 26 Section 3 of the UDHR as any sort of basis for parental rights in education because the other two sections of Article 26 conflict with those rights.There is a deeper problem with the UDHR as well.One of its critics is Dr. Alan Keyes who served under President Ronald Reagan as the American ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council from 1983 to 1985 and the Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs from 1985 to 1987.In a 2001 article entitled Reflections of an Ambassador, Dr. Keyes explains the United Nations got off to a bad start because most of its founding nations were dictatorships. For example, the Soviet Union was one of the most influential countries in the UN from the outset.Keyes writes that the UN “was from the beginning substantially composed of nations that do not base their own practice on principles of decency and right.”This fact had serious consequences for the UDHR. Since many members of the UN had no genuine respect for human dignity, it could not be grounded on proper philosophical principles. “The fact is,” Keyes continues, “that the document is an ungrounded moral façade — moral injunctions floating free of any principled reason that would require assent,and thus moral words without a corresponding soul.”What does an authentic statement of human rights require? According to Dr. Keyes, “There must be a principle that distinguishes us from matter and justifies our claim to special dignity and we cannot effectively assert that distinction without acknowledging its transcendent source — a being beyond.”He then identifies that “being beyond” by noting “the true source of all human rights” is “the authority of God.”In sum, then, “Without the clear statement that rights come from God and must be respected out of respect for the authority of God, the Universal Declaration permits the impression that the list of rights it contains is a laundry list agreed upon by human will.”Dr. Keyes then contrasts the UDHR with the US Declaration of Independence which states explicitly that rights come from God: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”Although that statement is specifically American, it is a concise summary of the British political theory that formed the philosophical basis of all of the Anglosphere nations. Thomas Jefferson and the other drafters of the Declaration were summarizing the political philosophy they inherited from Britain.The UDHR may be helpful in some contexts and may have done some good. Perhaps it has helped to convey the idea that all people have dignity and deserve protection for their rights.But from an historical and philosophical perspective, our rights as Canadians — and parental rights in particular — proceed from a distinctly British/Christian tradition that predates the UDHR by centuries.That is a heritage of rights and freedoms we should cherish and cling to. It is much more credible than anything produced by the UN.