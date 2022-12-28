Despite the turmoil and discouragement of modern political life, there is reason to hope for a better future. The situation is not always as bad as it seems.
Even better, sometimes important victories occur unexpectedly.
One recent example was the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It was assumed by almost everyone that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would cruise to an easy victory and continue the leftist transformation of America initiated by President Barack Obama. Instead, the Republican Donald Trump won and pulled the country back from the abyss.
Much has been written and spoken about that election, some of which is completely untrue (e.g., that Trump won due to collusion with the Russian government). But a particularly encouraging analysis for people of faith is the role conservative Christians played in changing the outcome of the election.
This is the theme of the book, The Day Christians Changed America: How Christian Conservatives Put Trump in the White House and Redirected America's Future, by pollster George Barna. Barna is a well-known and respected analyst, as well as a bestselling author.
The background to the 2016 election is the presidency of Barack Obama. Obama’s administration of course, had a clear left-wing social and political agenda. As Barna puts it: “The Obama team took a chainsaw to the pillars of American society.” But despite eight years in office, the transformation of the nation Obama desired was not fully accomplished. An equally left-wing successor was needed to continue his work.
That person was Hillary Clinton. Wildly popular among the political, educational, and media elites and, as Barna writes, “widely regarded as one of the more vocal left-wing supporters of abortion, LGBTQ rights, and same-sex marriage,” Clinton became “the presumed victor who would cement and build upon the ‘Obama legacy’ through the implementation of her ‘progressive’ agenda.”
She had all the normal political advantages on her side. Among them were a “massive dominance in funding, a sycophantic media portraying her as unbeatable and inevitable, and a more sophisticated campaign apparatus at her disposal.”
Conservative Christians began the 2016 election cycle supporting overtly religious candidates for the Republican nomination, such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. However, Donald Trump had remarkable success throughout the primaries, easily taking the Republican crown.
People in the Trump campaign realized they couldn't win the upcoming national election without considerable support from conservative Christians. Efforts were then initiated to gain that support.
As Barna explains, many of those Christians were motivated in their political activism by fear: “The fear of losing religious freedoms, fear of laws that would eliminate the sanctity of life and family, fear regarding the foundations of government and fear about how changes would irredeemably destroy the very nature of the republic.”
Meetings were arranged to hear from conservative Christians and win their support, and those meetings bore fruit. “Donald Trump was clearly no evangelical — but he now understood their concerns and was seemingly on board with the direction they wished to move American social policy.”
Also significant was the selection of Indiana Governor Mike Pence as the Republican vice-presidential candidate. A conservative evangelical himself, no other VP selection “would do as much to shore up Trump’s standing in the conservative Christian world as Mike Pence.”
Nevertheless, it was still widely believed a Clinton victory was inevitable. Even Trump’s most ardent supporters thought so.
However, Barna writes, “November 8, 2016 was truly the day that Christians changed America by refusing to let Hillary Clinton win. Despite having better funding, information, technology, media support, and grassroots organization, Hillary Clinton did not close the deal.”
Conservative Christians voted in massive numbers for Trump, thereby making a decisive contribution to the election outcome.
Barna summarizes his point this way: “Thanks to the overwhelming support of the Christian conservatives who eventually rallied behind Trump, the nation was spared the continued and rapid march toward entitlement and socialism promised by Clinton.”
Donald Trump’s election victory was entirely unexpected and it provided relief from eight years of Obama’s administration and American decline. A four-year window was opened to strengthen the country, rebuild the economy, and appoint constitutionalist judges who would uphold traditional American freedoms.
Indeed, the appointment of three conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court continues to pay dividends, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade and decisions in favour of religious freedom.
Of course, all good things must come to an end and with Joe Biden’s election in 2020 the decline of the United States has resumed. Nevertheless, the 2016 election proved that there is always reason to hope for a better future.
So don’t lose hope and give up. Instead, recommit yourself to the hard work necessary to make western Canada a better place.
And as the Good Book says, “let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.