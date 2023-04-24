Transgender issues often dominate news headlines these days. Most recently, Budweiser faced significant backlash after partnering with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.
Some large corporations, such as Budweiser, enthusiastically proclaim that they are on the bandwagon of progressive ideology, and they expect their customers to join the pride parade as well.
In this view, no one should disagree. In our “diverse and inclusive” society, everyone must share the same opinion on transgenderism and other LGBTQ priorities. “Conformity is diversity” could easily be the progressives’ new motto, as George Orwell rolls over in his grave.
The Government of Canada is completely supportive of transgender ideology. The 2021 law banning so-called “conversion therapy,” states that it is a “myth that heterosexuality, cisgender gender identity, and gender expression that conforms to the sex assigned to a person at birth are to be preferred over other sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.”
That is to say, according to the government, “the sex” of a person is “assigned to” him or her “at birth.” People are not born male or female as a result of their biological makeup. No, their “gender identity” is arbitrarily determined for them by another person when they are born.
How did we reach a point where such an implausible ideological perspective could be developed and then legislatively endorsed by the highest political authority in Canada?
Well, it seems that the most important source of this ideology is Judith Butler, an American lesbian philosopher. In 1990 she wrote a book entitled Gender Trouble: Feminism and the Subversion of Identity. Even though it might not be widely known, this book has become one of the most influential publications in modern times. The ideas it articulates now dominate the thinking of “progressive” elites throughout the world.
According to British writer Tim Smith-Laing, in his book An Analysis of Judith Butler’s Gender Trouble, “Butler’s central argument is that there is no natural basis to gender, and no inherent link between gender and someone’s sex.” The characteristics that we commonly think of as pertaining to men and women are, in her view, products of culture, not biology.
For example, the idea that men should be masculine, protecters and providers for their families, is a cultural construct that has no basis in the physical attributes of males. Similarly, the idea that women should be feminine, care-givers to their families and so on, is also a cultural construct.
In Butler’s view, these cultural constructs must be dismantled so that people can decide for themselves whether — and to what degree — they want to exhibit masculine or feminine traits.
Her book provides the basic rationale for this view. Butler claims to demonstrate “that gender and sexuality categories are in no way natural and fixed, but produced through the pressures of society.”
People, in her view, are simply “performing” their gender roles in masculine or feminine ways in accordance with the expectations of society. Once they become conscious of this, they can deliberately choose to “perform” differently. It’s only because most people don’t realize they are performing according to society’s conceptions of male and female that they don’t perform differently.
In the historic nature-vs.-nurture debate, Butler comes down forcefully on the nurture side, to the point of denying that there is anything natural when it comes to sexuality.
Smith-Laing summarizes Butler’s view this way: “There is actually a wide spectrum of sexual characteristics between ‘male’ and ‘female’ in humans but discourse has reduced that spectrum to an either/or choice. A person must be male or female. According to Butler, the idea that it is ‘natural’ to be purely one or the other is” a cultural fiction.
Going even further, “Butler sets out the even more radical idea that biological sex is itself a product of cultural assumptions.”
Despite the implausibility of her views, she is incredibly influential in academic, cultural, and political circles. According to Smith-Laing, “It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of Gender Trouble for anyone interested in philosophy or culture theory.”
People who follow current events will likely recognize Butler’s thinking in many of the political and cultural conflicts of recent years. The emphasis on transgender issues in the school systems of Canada and the United States is one obvious example.
In short, the political, academic and media elites in Canada are uncritical devotees of an American lesbian philosopher. They want all citizens to share the same views on this issue so that Canada will be a “diverse” society where everyone conforms to their ideology and no one thinks differently.
But really, when it comes to matters of gender and sexuality, who are you going to believe? Judith Butler, or your lying eyes?
(2) comments
quackery
Lets face it, transgenderism, like bike lanes, only apply to a very small portion of the population. You wont get huge buy in or feedback from the silent majority. Until you do I guess.
