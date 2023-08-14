Federal Environment Minister, Stephen Guilbeault, recently released draft regulations for achieving a net-zero power grid by 2035. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith quickly announced they will not be implemented in Alberta and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the net-zero energy goals were unachievable and unaffordable.
Another battle in the long war between the Prairie West and Ottawa is upon us.
It is notable the origins of that war go all the way back to the late nineteenth century.
This is explained by George Koch in his chapter, “To the western school of history, Canada was a business proposition,” from the first volume of Ted Byfield’s multi-volume history of Alberta, The Great West Before 1900.
Most of the prairies were originally part of Rupert’s Land which was controlled by the Hudson’s Bay Company. Rupert’s Land was acquired by Canada in 1870.
As Koch explains, “For 35 years after the Hudson’s Bay territory was acquired by Canada, and effectively for decades thereafter, the Prairies were in every sense Canada’s colony. This was no happenstance. They were conceived specifically to fulfill that role."
"In the Quebec Resolutions, in the Confederation debates, in John A. Macdonald’s letters and pronouncements, the western interior was viewed as a means to enrich central Canada. Settlement, development, the CPR, Indian policy and local government were all planned with this in mind.”
This meant that the West’s role was essentially to produce resources and staples that could be utilized and consumed by central Canada. Even after Alberta and Saskatchewan were formed in 1905, their lands and resources remained under federal control until 1930.
As immigrants were brought in to populate the prairies, pioneer the land and create an agricultural economy, these new settlers soon “found themselves locked into enduring conflict with Ottawa.
The West wanted responsible government; Ottawa sought to sustain colonial despotism.
The West wanted commercial freedom; Ottawa pushed protectionism.
The West liked populism and political pragmatism; Ottawa depended upon national partisanship and, later, upon executive federalism.”
Despite this conflict, westerners did not desire independence from Canada. They looked for other solutions that would essentially make them genuine participants in Canadian national affairs.
As Koch explains, “Fundamentally, westerners of the 19th century, like those of the 20th, wanted an equal part in national life. As a whole they never were, and did not become, separatists. They wanted justice, not independence. Neither did they ever seriously favour annexation by the United States.”
Despite their opposition to joining the United States, however, many westerners admired the American political system because it gave the less populated states equal representation with the more populated states in the Senate.
To use Ted Byfield’s term, the Americans had a “Triple-E” Senate. That is, a Senate with an Equal number of senators from each state, where the members are Elected and have Effective political powers.
Supposedly the Canadian Senate was created to offer a voice for regional representation as well, but it completely failed in this function.
As Koch points out, “From the start, however, that body was regarded with scorn in the West. As early as the 1890s, westerners were demanding it be changed.”
Furthermore, westerners learned they could not get their concerns addressed by working within the national Liberal or Conservative parties. As a result, they created their “own political movements to attack the institutional inequities directly.
This spirit would rise again and again throughout the coming century, both in the form of populist, western-based, so-called protest movements and as powerful provincial governments taking an active role in national affairs.”
At the time Koch was writing in 1991, the Reform Party of Canada was rapidly gaining support in western Canada. During the 1990s it achieved considerable success in the West, including winning the vast majority of Alberta’s seats in the 1993 and 1997 federal elections.
Despite this success, however, the Reform Party never came close to achieving its goal of reforming Canada’s national institutions to get a bigger voice for the West, namely, through the creation of a Triple-E Senate.
What this means is that Westerners — and particularly Albertans — have already spent considerable time and effort trying to improve their political situation within Canada. Yet, after all this time, Alberta is still having harmful policies imposed on it by a hostile federal government.
So here we are, still spinning our wheels. The net-zero goals being imposed by Guilbeault will certainly hurt Alberta and Saskatchewan.
No doubt, Smith and Moe will do their best to defend their provinces from this attack. But their options are limited and any legal actions they initiate will ultimately reach the Supreme Court of Canada which heavily favours the federal government.
Therefore, the only way to bring this long conflict to an end is for Alberta to move towards independence.
A successful independence referendum will make Albertans “masters in our own home” — to borrow a phrase from Quebec — and enable us to make the best decisions for our future.
The time for patiently working on a solution with Ottawa is over.
Well written article Michael - so true. Byfield laid out the historical receipts. It repeats itself over and over again with no resolution. Time to seek independence and forge our own path; whatever it may be, it will be our children's' future security.
People who live in Alberta who do NOT agree 100% with Mr. Wagner's article here are proof that Stockholm Syndrome is alive and well in the West. Anyone who supports or even expresses affection for their captors / abusers is mentally ill. Especially when there is such a long history of evidences.
What they are NOT is brave enough to stand by rights and freedoms of which we have been robbed from us for centuries. Not educated in our proud Alberta history. They're neither rational or logical.
We must begin to expose the reality of the Canadian east's looting, plundering, discrimination and denigration of the West. Not by small token bits of resistance to the occasional bit of eastern policy, but to take the whole tyrannical mess and throw it back over the fence and declare our separation and independence from the meddling east.
Moving forward in this damned confederation is just ignoring reality and expressing fealty for the despots down east, especially Quebec and Ontario.
Great article Michael Wagner. I appreciate the history lesson. Ottawa's despotism continues. And history continues to repeat itself with fresh grievances. The cycle needs to be broken, somehow.
Mr. Wagner has, again, summed up the Canadian conundrum correctly. I hope our premier is aware of it and has plans to work toward some kind of independent form of government in Alberta. If she doesn't, someone else will.
The trouble is.. there are TOO MANY "someones" at the moment. The movement is not fractured, but it is certainly fragmented.
The Wild Rose Independence Party. The Independence Party of Alberta. The Wildrose Loyalty Coalition. The Alberta Prosperity project. The Free Alberta Strategy. The Alberta Party. The Alberta Institute. MANY Facebook Forums such as the Alberta Independent Republic Forum and many others. The Alberta Independence Forum on Twitter.
SO many small pieces of a puzzle that must be put together to create the inspiring and beautiful big picture that Albertans can rally around, toward which we can work toward to create a unified and empowered movement.
Nobody can see the big picture if it never gets assembled, unified.
Other groups of groups exist in Saskatchewan and Manitoba of course.
And one really interesting group in B.C. is "Common Sense BC". The northern and Eastern parts of BC are definitely inclined toward freedom and rationality as is Alberta. And Aaron Gunn could be an ally here too.
So many small pieces to a beautiful big picture, and an inspiring future.....
I agree that Alberta needs to independance. Every time a Lieberal government is elected the attacks on Western Canada resume. The constitution is written almost explicitly to keep Western Canada down. Time to chart our own independent course.
Even if independence is consumed to mean a nation within a nation like Quebec.
