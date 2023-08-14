Autumn in Western Canada — Chippeway Indians.' 1865.

Federal Environment Minister, Stephen Guilbeault, recently released draft regulations for achieving a net-zero power grid by 2035. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith quickly announced they will not be implemented in Alberta and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the net-zero energy goals were unachievable and unaffordable.

Another battle in the long war between the Prairie West and Ottawa is upon us.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

stefansun
stefansun

Well written article Michael - so true. Byfield laid out the historical receipts. It repeats itself over and over again with no resolution. Time to seek independence and forge our own path; whatever it may be, it will be our children's' future security.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

People who live in Alberta who do NOT agree 100% with Mr. Wagner's article here are proof that Stockholm Syndrome is alive and well in the West. Anyone who supports or even expresses affection for their captors / abusers is mentally ill. Especially when there is such a long history of evidences.

What they are NOT is brave enough to stand by rights and freedoms of which we have been robbed from us for centuries. Not educated in our proud Alberta history. They're neither rational or logical.

We must begin to expose the reality of the Canadian east's looting, plundering, discrimination and denigration of the West. Not by small token bits of resistance to the occasional bit of eastern policy, but to take the whole tyrannical mess and throw it back over the fence and declare our separation and independence from the meddling east.

Moving forward in this damned confederation is just ignoring reality and expressing fealty for the despots down east, especially Quebec and Ontario.

Mila
Mila

Great article Michael Wagner. I appreciate the history lesson. Ottawa's despotism continues. And history continues to repeat itself with fresh grievances. The cycle needs to be broken, somehow.

grandview.67
grandview.67

Mr. Wagner has, again, summed up the Canadian conundrum correctly. I hope our premier is aware of it and has plans to work toward some kind of independent form of government in Alberta. If she doesn't, someone else will.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

The trouble is.. there are TOO MANY "someones" at the moment. The movement is not fractured, but it is certainly fragmented.

The Wild Rose Independence Party. The Independence Party of Alberta. The Wildrose Loyalty Coalition. The Alberta Prosperity project. The Free Alberta Strategy. The Alberta Party. The Alberta Institute. MANY Facebook Forums such as the Alberta Independent Republic Forum and many others. The Alberta Independence Forum on Twitter.

SO many small pieces of a puzzle that must be put together to create the inspiring and beautiful big picture that Albertans can rally around, toward which we can work toward to create a unified and empowered movement.

Nobody can see the big picture if it never gets assembled, unified.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

Other groups of groups exist in Saskatchewan and Manitoba of course.

And one really interesting group in B.C. is "Common Sense BC". The northern and Eastern parts of BC are definitely inclined toward freedom and rationality as is Alberta. And Aaron Gunn could be an ally here too.

So many small pieces to a beautiful big picture, and an inspiring future.....

rianc
rianc

I agree that Alberta needs to independance. Every time a Lieberal government is elected the attacks on Western Canada resume. The constitution is written almost explicitly to keep Western Canada down. Time to chart our own independent course.

Techbuzzard
Techbuzzard

Even if independence is consumed to mean a nation within a nation like Quebec.

