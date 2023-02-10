notley portrait

Rachel Notley's official portrait, following her time as Premier of Alberta. As Ms. Notley contemplates a return to power, writer Michael Wagner says Albertans would do well to reflect that many of her most destructive policies were never announced in the party's campaign materials.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Alberta NDP’s 2023 election platform is not yet available. As a result, Albertans cannot see the party’s proposed policies. But if its 2015 platform is any indication, what the platform does not include might be more important than anything it does.

That is, some of the most significant policies imposed on Alberta by the NDP during its time in office were not mentioned in its 2015 election platform, and the same will likely be true for its 2023 platform as well. The NDP hid some of its real agenda from Albertans in 2015, and Albertans should be concerned this will happen again in the upcoming election.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

(5) comments

guest688
guest688

Michael another excellent article. Thank you!

As I have mentioned previously to you Michael I feel Alberta has given up its two large cities to the progressives... this has given rise to a cesspool for the left to grow and learn how to govern. Albertans Must Take Back their cities before it is too late... if it isn't too late at the moment.

Make no mistake socialism is communism with lipstick.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

There should be a law requiring a referendum on programs introduced that were not part of the campaign platform.

Report Add Reply
ghess
ghess

Boy, you got that right.

And further along that line we need to have term limits on prime ministers. Watching this Castro kid reminds me of his father's 16 years of destruction, and it's like watching the movie Groundhog Day.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Excellent article of reminders. Thank you!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

It is a very simple, what does Justin Trudeau want? Rachel Knotley takes her orders from Jagmeet Singh, who takes his orders from Justin Trudeau.

Report Add Reply

