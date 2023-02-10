Rachel Notley's official portrait, following her time as Premier of Alberta. As Ms. Notley contemplates a return to power, writer Michael Wagner says Albertans would do well to reflect that many of her most destructive policies were never announced in the party's campaign materials.
The Alberta NDP’s 2023 election platform is not yet available. As a result, Albertans cannot see the party’s proposed policies. But if its 2015 platform is any indication, what the platform does not include might be more important than anything it does.
That is, some of the most significant policies imposed on Alberta by the NDP during its time in office were not mentioned in its 2015 election platform, and the same will likely be true for its 2023 platform as well. The NDP hid some of its real agenda from Albertans in 2015, and Albertans should be concerned this will happen again in the upcoming election.
Two of the most unpopular policies of Rachel Notley’s hidden agenda in 2015 were the farm bill and the carbon tax. Both policies are discussed in the pro-NDP book, Notley Nation: How Alberta's Political Upheaval Swept the Country, by journalists Sydney Sharpe and Don Braid.
In November 2015, the NDP unveiled Bill 6, the Enhanced Protection for Farm and Ranch Workers Act. Farmers were taken aback because the bill would prevent them from helping each other on their farms as they had done for generations. It demonstrated Notley’s government was completely disconnected from the concerns of rural Albertans.
Bill 6 was like a surprise attack on Alberta’s farmers. Thousands of Albertans responded by organizing and protesting against it. As Sharpe and Braid write, “Farmers felt an insensitive government was dictating who could help them and whom they could hire. Would family and friends who pop over to dig fence-post holes have to be covered by insurance? Would the bill mean those same family members and friends who work together and exchange jobs, especially during labour-intensive and time-dependent seasons, are going to need costly extra coverage?”
Bewildered that anyone could oppose such an enlightened left-wing policy, the NDP pushed ahead. Even Sharpe and Braid note that “the Bill 6 blunder became a symbol of an uncaring government threatening to destroy a storied way of life.”
Would any rural Albertans have voted for the NDP in 2015 if they had known Bill 6 was coming? Probably not. But they didn’t know about it during the election campaign because it was part of the NDP’s hidden agenda. Surprise!
Even worse was Notley’s carbon tax. It was not included in the NDP’s platform either. Sharpe and Braid write that before “Notley’s government was eight months old, it had introduced a complete climate-change policy that included the $3 billion annual carbon tax, to take effect Jan. 1, 2017.”
Were Albertans pleased with this new policy? No, but the woke global elite rejoiced: “Former U.S. vice-president and global environmentalist Al Gore praised Notley’s climate-change action as ‘an inspiring addition to the legacy of leadership and forward thinking action by Canadian provinces to speed our transition to a low carbon economy.’”
Thousands of Albertans protested against the carbon tax. As Brian Jean said at one of the protest rallies all across the province “people are very upset by this tax. It was not campaigned on in the last election, and the people of Alberta want a referendum.”
Of course, it was not mentioned during the campaign because it was part of the NDP’s hidden agenda.
The carbon tax did not align with Albertans’ values, but it did align with NDP ally Justin Trudeau. As Sharpe and Braid point out, “Notley’s greatest stroke of luck was the election of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Oct. 19, 2015. In the context of Alberta policy, the alignment with the federal government is almost perfect.”
The alignment is even closer now that Rachel Notley’s boss, Jagmeet Singh, formed an alliance with Trudeau to keep him in power. As explained in the Western Standard, the Alberta NDP is just the local branch plant of the federal NDP. Without his NDP allies, Trudeau’s government would fall. To the regret of most Albertans, Rachel Notley’s party props him up in power.
In 2015, the Alberta NDP left some of its most contentious policies out of its party platform to hide them from Albertans. It was only after being elected to government that the NDP showed its true intentions. The clever strategy that worked in 2015 could work again this year.
For 2023, expect a bland party platform containing boilerplate affirmations of support for Albertans and their families, as well as assurances of the NDP being a “moderate” party. There will be no indication of the party’s extreme agenda.
Remember, though, the Alberta NDP’s own constitution openly declares the whole purpose of the party is to establish socialism in this province. Socialism is in no way “moderate.” And the NDP’s most harmful policies will only be revealed once the party has won the election and Albertans are stuck with the fallout for four years.
Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta.
He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.
Michael another excellent article. Thank you!
As I have mentioned previously to you Michael I feel Alberta has given up its two large cities to the progressives... this has given rise to a cesspool for the left to grow and learn how to govern. Albertans Must Take Back their cities before it is too late... if it isn't too late at the moment.
Make no mistake socialism is communism with lipstick.
There should be a law requiring a referendum on programs introduced that were not part of the campaign platform.
Boy, you got that right.
And further along that line we need to have term limits on prime ministers. Watching this Castro kid reminds me of his father's 16 years of destruction, and it's like watching the movie Groundhog Day.
Excellent article of reminders. Thank you!
It is a very simple, what does Justin Trudeau want? Rachel Knotley takes her orders from Jagmeet Singh, who takes his orders from Justin Trudeau.
