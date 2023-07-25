Pierre Poilievre 1

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre received a warm welcome at the 2023 Calgary Stampede recently. However, while writer Michael Wagner has good words to say for Poilievre, he doubts he could do much for Alberta as prime minister.

Picture this: a Liberal federal government beating up on Alberta. Albertans looking to the Conservative Party to rescue them from their Liberal tormentors. A federal election leading to a Conservative victory, with every seat in Alberta choosing a Conservative MP.

Doesn’t this sound like the hope of many Albertans today? Yet the situation being described is the early 1980s.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre addressed a packed crowd at Calgary's Spruce Meadows in April 2022, but first also spoke to a hundred or so supporters at a fundraiser event at the Osteria Chef's Table in Calgary's Kensington area. 

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

(14) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

WTF is going on at the WS? Did jelly beans get replaced with stupid pills? What an idiotic column. First of all, Pollievre is not Mulroney, Mulroney was a laurentian elitist, Pollievre is not, Mulroney was a Quebecer, Pollievre is not, trying to draw a line connecting the two is asinine. Alberta has far more influence today than we had with the Mulroney PC’s FFs the PC party no longer even exists, Poillievre is populist, and no that isn’t a bad thing, Mulroney is a Federalist from Quebec, Mulroney even appointed a bonafide separatist to his Cabinet, there is no such thing in Poilllieves shadow cabinet. M getting pretty sick and tired of having to defend conservatism from a supposed conservative slanted news organization, has the WS been infiltrated by leftwing hacks from the CBC? There is absolutely no comparison to the PC party of Mulroney, to the CPC party of Poillievre. Just as there is no comparison to liberalism of yesteryear to today. Poilievre and the CPC party are our only, and last hope, if Justin Castro wins again we are F’ed is that what this columnist wants?

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

You’re an idiot Michael Wagner!!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yup sure is

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

"Only by becoming independent would Alberta be able to elect leaders who would put Albertans’ interests first. That’s the bottom line."

Truer words were never spoken. We are kidding ourselves if we think we will ever get a fair shake within Canada.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

100%

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

How about election reform so that whichever candidate has the most votes wins the Federal election? One vote=one count. Currently, there are a few ridings (none in Alberta) that appear to be battle grounds and Ontario and Quebec have the most seats. This way, not any one Province can have special status or be bought off. (If memory serves me well, I believe Erin O'Toole had the most votes in the last election. If we had that system, he would be out PM.)

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

That reform would be helpful except for one problem, eastern Canada would never do anything to allow the west to have any more power than it already has and the Constitution is designed to keep the power in the east for eternity. Mr. Wagner is correct, the only way for the west to not get shafted is through independence. I hope that happens in my lifetime but I am not optimistic that Alberta voters will ever vote for cessation as our electorate is changing fast.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

In addition, an election reform could have introduced some positive change a few decades ago but it would have been only the first step. The west has been calling for a senate reform or have it abolished altogether, the judicial system and the way judges are appointed needs to change plus the entire Civil service is built around the Laurentian Elite. No conservative government will ever get the green light from QC and ON MPs to push these necessary reforms.

I support an Independent Alberta.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

All of Canada would have to agree and they the East does not want to relinquish power.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Ouch! But that’s the truth. The system is designed to treat the west and also eastern Canada as colonies.

Report Add Reply
ghess
ghess

The solution is not Poliviere, the solution is to leave canaduh and form a State

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Are you wanting to go from a narcissistic Prime Minister to a senile President? Statehood would only entangle us worse in the whole Ukraine debacle, plus the US petro dollar is going to flushed down the crapper within years if not sooner.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We should never have signed on to confederation

Report Add Reply

