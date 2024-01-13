WENZEL: Too bad about Menzies but law enforcement is never easy

There’s a lot of public anger with the recent ‘shenanigans’ with a Rebel News reporter being arrested for allegedly assaulting a member of the RCMP. Whether you like David Menzies or his employer's brand of news reporting or not, it’s clear from the video the officer was the aggressor and the one out-of- line. He deserves what will come from the internal investigation and the civil suit that will be filed against him. He’s created a negative bully-like image of Canadian law enforcement that is not indicative of the vast majority of those who chose to ‘serve and protect.' It’s garnered attention worldwide, possibly because it relates to the PM’s office and his senior minister and a perception of ‘overreach’ by government that appears to be a trend. This is just another in a series of embarrassing moments for Canada!Regardless, I still support our law enforcement agencies and what they stand for. I know this may not be a popular opinion with some who have experienced some personal less-than-pleasant encounters with law enforcement. But most people also couldn’t do their job!Going back several years, sentiment for law enforcement took a beating when lockdowns were ordered by the government. That time in history evokes stories from people who felt abuse at the hands of officers enforcing limited gathering sizes, mask mandates and isolation following travel. In retrospect, the whole lockdown era was outrageous and will be looked back upon in time as a ‘totalitarian nightmare’ and hopefully a time never to be repeated. Sadly, officers were compelled to enforce the mandates as frontline workers by their governing authorities. After speaking to several officers I know, they were genuinely conflicted in enforcing such rules. There’s no doubt some took it quite literally and their interactions with the public were shamefully verbal and physical. Who can forget the embarrassing acts of the two officers who threatened to taser a young man playing hockey with his friends, not to mention cutting off his skates; all because there were more than six players on the ice? In that case, ego overtook better judgement. A time most of us and many officers wish to forget!I will always relate back to a special ‘ride along’ I experienced with a friend of mine in the RCMP. I had the opportunity to spend time on one of the First Nation Reserves in Alberta during that ride. I met some in the detachment, the GM of the reserve and the some of the elders. The enthusiasm to be a part of their community and to serve and protect the residents was indisputable and I was able to view their interactions first-hand. After that ‘ride along’, I better understood the challenges faced by the community in general and the actions taken to enhance and integrate the RCMP into it. I left with a deeper respect for the ideals these men and women in the service represent. I would encourage those who doubt what I’m saying to go on a ‘ride-along’ some time and gain your own perspective.My point is that law enforcement is not an easy job! When one is tasked with responding to crimes which include assault, break-ins, accidents and much more; the expectation of these front-line workers is to deal with it, so the public doesn’t have to. They are there to keep the peace, enforce the law, de-escalate tensions, act as community outreach and at the same time present a positive image in the community. They are human and subject to the same emotions as you and I. That is why some eventually leave for a less contrived career path. Some are subjected to mental health issues created by the situations they experience, while others continue doing what they feel passionate about regardless of themselves. They are your neighbours and your friends and from what I’ve learned, their training exceeds what our neighbours to the south receive.Today, we live in a world where everyone has a phone with a camera and a willingness to photograph and record daily life, including interactions such as the one in this article. There is always a focus on how police are abusing their (perceived) power. This case is unique, and I suspect falls under strict instructions from the PM’s office partially with respect to their apparent aversion to non-mainstream media.There are many positive interactions that law enforcement has with the community at large that deserves attention and never seems to be presented in the news or on social media. That needs to change by starting at the top. Again, most of us could never do the job they signed up for.I’m not giving a pass to the officer(s) involved in the unnecessary assault on Mr. Menzies. It highlights poor decision-making regardless of their instructions and tarnishes those who uphold the law and their professionalism. Considering the world-wide press on this issue, a quick completion to the investigation, a public apology and suspension could be in order. In fairness it should begin with a change in attitude in the PM’s office.Until then, I believe we need to support our officers, consider the cause, and get away from more ‘division and hatred’. There’s already been enough in Canada!