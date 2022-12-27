Cows

Alberta Proud was quick to launch their #BackOffOurBeef campaign  campaign in 2022, when Ottawa wanted to put surgeon general-style warning labels on best-in-the-world Alberta beef. President Lindsay Wilson highlights that as her favourite campaign in a busy year.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

All of us here at Alberta Proud, love Alberta. Most of all, we love the hard-working folks who make this the best province to live, work and do business in and we're going to keep fighting for you as we head into 2023.

Our advocacy is rooted in standing up for small government, low taxes and common sense. We stand up to woke-ism, eco-radical politicians and hypocritical celebrities who spread misinformation that our best-in-the-world Canadian energy, our ALBERTA energy, is anything but. We love our oilsands and the people in it, our farmers and ranchers, our small business owners and our hard-working families trying to make ends meet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I came to Alberta as a young teenager, and except for my military time, and a short time

Spent in northern B.C. for work, I have made Alberta my home for 55 years, I proudly

Profess I am Albertan first, Canadian second, and I do this not because I am

Not proud of my Country, I signed up to defend and possibly die defending it and the people within, I simply do not have a fondness for what has happened to this country under Liberal rule, we are never more divided than when a Liberal government is in charge, and I believe this is their end game, keep us divided and it keeps them in power, make Alberta the enemy, and I’m tired of it. If we are so different form coast to coast to coast, then why continue to be part of the abusive

Relationship that has become Canada? I have placed all my hope in Danielle Smith, this is a huge burden for her to carry, but she does not bare this burden alone, if she fails, so does this Nation.

Report Add Reply
colbysquires74
colbysquires74

Keep up the good work!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.