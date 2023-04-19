Notley at Telus Convention Centre

NDP leader Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, 17th April, 2023. She refused to take questions from the Western Standard, instead smearing the online news outlet as "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful."

 screengrab

As trust in mainstream media continues to plummet, Canadians are looking to alternative media to uncover the truth. They also want to hear alternative perspectives from sources that don’t have skewed agendas because their current business model makes them partially — or entirely — reliant on government funding.

This week, NDP leader Rachel Notley stepped on a political landmine. While it’s one thing when a political party removes a media source from their press release list (careful here), it’s entirely another when the very person vying to be the next premier of this province publicly cancels one of the fastest growing media outlets in this country by decreeing it's “not a real newspaper.”

