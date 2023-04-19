NDP leader Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, 17th April, 2023. She refused to take questions from the Western Standard, instead smearing the online news outlet as "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful."
As trust in mainstream media continues to plummet, Canadians are looking to alternative media to uncover the truth. They also want to hear alternative perspectives from sources that don’t have skewed agendas because their current business model makes them partially — or entirely — reliant on government funding.
This week, NDP leader Rachel Notley stepped on a political landmine. While it’s one thing when a political party removes a media source from their press release list (careful here), it’s entirely another when the very person vying to be the next premier of this province publicly cancels one of the fastest growing media outlets in this country by decreeing it's “not a real newspaper.”
After stating at her own press conference in Calgary on April 17, 2023 that she “will take media questions and follow-up questions” (a dig on Premier Danielle Smith for limiting follow-up media questions at media events recently, in an effort for more questions to be answered in a limited time frame), Notley advised Nigel Hannaford of The Western Standard she would not be answering any questions from WS.
She then went on to accuse the publication of being “racist, homophobic and discriminatory,” emphasizing there would be no questions answered until an “apology was made.”
It certainly appears that Notley is modelling her version of censorship after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Ottawa elites’ version of blocking the free press through their enthusiastic pursuit of online censorship through Bills C-11 and C-18.
No doubt, it’s a throwback to 2016, when she boldly banned a career journalist working for Rebel Media from the Alberta Legislature. And while you might say she is well within her right to guard herself from perceived attacks from conservative-leaning media, the landmine went off in calling out the news organization for not being a “real newspaper.”
The fact is, The Western Standard IS an accredited media organization with a bevy of trained journalists working under them, many of them with long histories as reporters for legacy media. With a viewership of around two million per month, it makes them among the fastest growing media organizations around.
Rewind several years ago, as a trained journalist working in weekly community newspapers for a decade, me and my colleagues were more than alarmed to see the decline in the print version of the Fourth Estate. The media was in transition, our jobs were getting axed and it was scary. Advertising departments couldn’t get the big ad revenues to come in, because their clients were switching to much more affordable online ads.
I watched the newspaper shrink to a size that pales in comparison today to a decade ago. I saw my friends and co-workers go into public relations, government and non-profit work — many of them bouncing around for years because we were journalists for life and nothing else felt quite right. I watched my craft become diluted by self-proclaimed “journalists” and then eventually, my bills got to the point where I, too, had to jump ship.
As we navigate this new space and home cooked journalists, while I’m grateful for new platforms and more information, I do find myself alarmed at who’s selling the story and how little it seems to take to convince people of its legitimacy. This isn’t a dig at readers, it’s only an acknowledgement people expect their headlines to be truthful. I can’t blame them. But it’s a grey area on how we test the temperature on media credibility these days.
That is why I am grateful to see the growth in alternative media channels that have legitimized themselves. The Western Standard, for example, is an accredited member of the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ottawa press galleries. With a 'small platoon' of former legacy journalists on their staff roster, it restores my faith the craft is not lost. For, the world will always need reliable, accountable journalists — be it from a left or right lens.
On behalf of my organization, Alberta Proud, let the record show we believe Albertans deserve a premier who does not think she/he is above the press. It’s one thing to fence off critique from online bloggers, paid trolls or political advocates. It is another entirely to block and barricade an accredited news outlet from asking questions and delivering answers.
