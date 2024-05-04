ZWAAGSTRA: B.C. schools highlight Canada’s ‘discriminatory’ past while ignoring broad view of history

Canadian teachers delight to instruct children about past examples of discrimination and injustice perpetrated by 'white, settler, colonial' on others. Hardly treated at all, are the vast accomplishments of nation-building which are the work of the same people. Writer Michael Zwaagstra argues that teachers should by all means do the one, but without ignoring the other. Here, Canadians of a supposedly 'guilty' generation storm Juno Beach in 1944 during the Second World War, as part of their great crusade against fascism.