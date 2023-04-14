Sir John A Macdonald

Sir John A Macdonald

Protesters are demanding  Sir John A. Macdonald School in northwest Calgary be renamed. They argue Macdonald’s supposed anti-indigenous policies, particularly his support for residential schools, disqualify him from any place of honour.

There’s a good chance the protesters will get their way. The Calgary Board of Education recently renamed two schools whose former namesakes, Hector-Louis Langevin and Bishop Grandin, also played a key role in the development of residential schools. Clearly, the precedent has been set.

