Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his government will put forward a motion calling for a House committee to probe all federal contracts given to McKinsey & Company.
The consulting firm has seen the amount of money it earns from federal contracts explode since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office, and there is evidence to suggest it plays a large role in shaping Canada's immigration policies.
During a Tuesday press conference, the MP for Carleton, ON said McKinsey & Company earned 30 times more money in contracts from the Liberal party than it did from the prior Conservative government. Despite that, neither the company nor the federal government has explained what the $66 million in core government contracts was for, Poilievre said.
"And what did we get as Canadians? What are the results of this management company's ingenious work?" Poilievre asked. "Two-point-one million immigrants weighed in the queue and over a million are waiting beyond the acceptable legal time-frames. So we want to know what all this money was for. We also want to know about the outsized influence of this company in the operation of our government and our democracy," he said.
A recent analysis by CBC Radio-Canada showed Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency account for 44% of federal compensation given to McKinsey & Company. Two sources within IRCC also claimed the firm's influence on Canada's immigration policy has steadily grown in recent years.
Canada recently announced a plan to welcome 500,000 new immigrants each year by 2025 in order to boost economic growth, which is a target and rationale similar to the 2016 report of the Advisory Council on Economic Growth, chaired by McKinsey's then-global head Dominic Barton.
Poilievre pointed out that McKinsey & Company is also under investigation in France for its role in the country's 2017 and 2022 elections, has been fined for facilitating the sale of opioids into the United States, and had its former director Dominic Barton become Canada's ambassador to China.
"We don't know what this money was for, or what influence McKinsey has had in our government. And it is time for Canadian taxpayers to have answers to these questions," he said.
A Poilievre government would "bring answers and accountability" to government and spend tax dollars responsibly in order to bring good services to Canadians."
"And we will give Canadians back control of their lives and their government by ensuring that it is Canadians — through their elected officials — that make accountable decisions. Not powerful multinationals with their own agendas, imposing them on government decision-makers," Poilievre said.
Poilievre said his government would reduce the cost of consulting by relying on "qualified" public servants instead of "high-price" consultants.
"These public these consultants can charge hundreds of dollars an hour. By contracting everything out, you end up paying more," Poilievre said. "So as Conservatives, we intend to bring more of that work in-house and use the expertise that our public servants have."
Poilievre said recent news reports on McKinsey & Company have shown the public servants believed they could have done the jobs themselves for less cost. "And then they they had these these aliens from outer space coming in and presenting them with a bunch of PowerPoint presentations, and fancy charts and graphs that produce no value and interrupted the work of our core public service," Poilievre said.
"I think we need less of these PowerPoint presentations and more actual work and delivery of service to the people on the ground."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
Dominic Barton is a doosh.
All lib insiders please line up at the trough. The money spent on the gun grab will be very lucrative for all current and former lib MPs
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.