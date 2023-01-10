Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his government will put forward a motion calling for a House committee to probe all federal contracts given to McKinsey & Company.

The consulting firm has seen the amount of money it earns from federal contracts explode since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office, and there is evidence to suggest it plays a large role in shaping Canada's immigration policies.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

G K
G K

Dominic Barton is a doosh.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

All lib insiders please line up at the trough. The money spent on the gun grab will be very lucrative for all current and former lib MPs

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.