A finger on the trigger... Vladimir Putin cannot withdraw from his war against Ukraine. But why, asks writer Randy Royer, will not Prime Minister Trudeau allow the resource-rich prairie provinces to weaken the Russian position by taking over the markets now served by Russia?

We are at war. The Ukrainian people are being brutalized by Russia and its crazed megalomaniac leader.

Ukrainian heroics and western armaments may have held the occupiers at bay. But Russia will never give up. It can’t. It has become existential for Putin and therefore, his Russia. Anyone who replaces Putin will, realistically, likely be worse.

In August, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz pleaded with Prime Minister Trudeau to relieve his country's dependence on Russian natural gas by opening uo supplies of western Canadian gas. (Historically, Germany drew one third of its gas from Russia via pipeline. Trudeau brushed him off, saying there was 'no business case' to do so. Germany has since opened an LNG dock and signed a supply contract with Qatar.

(1) comment

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

WS, this article actually passed your quality control and got published?

A little history, in 2014 (under Obama) the USA orchestrated a regime change colour revolution in the Ukraine which ousted a democratically elected president who wanted fair economic ties with Russia. John McCain was there and also assistant secratrary of state for European Affairs Victoria Nuland. Nuland even boasted who she will install as president.

Then in 2018 (under Trump) the USA cancelled the intermediate range nuclear forces treaty. This was a significant treaty in that short range nuclear missiles are far more volatile and dangerous. If a country received signals that a nuclear missile was approaching from 2 or more hours away some sane decisions could be made with time for investigation on whether the signal was accurate. If there are signals a nuclear missile was approaching from 3 minutes away there are no opportunities for investigation and rational decisions.

Fast forward to 2022 where the Ukraine basically became a American vassal and with foolish talks of it joining NATO (which should have been disassembled when the Berlin wall came down). With no nuclear arms treaties this became an existential threat to Russia. The invasion deliberately provoked by the Biden regime.

Contrary to Royer (who appears to get his info from the CBC) the Ukraine is not winning. It has suffered and 8 million people left. It is weakening Europe which has no source of energy for their industries now. It is also bankrupting the USA with its insane transfers of billions of dollars in cash and also purchase of weapons which benefits the military industrial complex.

