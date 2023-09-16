Lobsters

There's no question where lobsters end up. How they get there is another matter altogether, writes Hymie Rubenstein, as he discusses the politics of the east coast lobster harvest.

 Tongshauchi Wiang Wiki Commons

Conflict over lucrative lobster fishing by indigenous harvesters in St. Mary’s Bay, NS, erupted last weekend with shouting, pushing and two arrests on a wharf used by the Sipekne'katik Mi’kmaq Indian Reserves.

Lobster wars

In 2020, non-indigenous and indigenous fishing crews clashed over the Sipekne'katik 'moderate livelihood' fishery in St. Mary's Bay — eventually resulting in violence, torched vehicles and fires.

