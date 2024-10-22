Saskatchewan

Gun shots fired at Saskatchewan Party candidate's campaign office

Regina Northeast candidate Rahul Singh office gun shots
Regina Northeast candidate Rahul Singh office gun shotsImage courtesy of Sask Party
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Scott Moe
Sask Party
Regina
Saskatchewan Election
2024 Saskatchewan election
gun shots

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news