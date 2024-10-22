Gun shots fired at Saskatchewan Party candidate's campaign office

Police are investigating after bullet holes were found in a Saskatchewan Party candidate's campaign office window in Regina Tuesday morning.Sask Party's Regina Northeast candidate Rahul Singh discovered the bullet holes and contacted the Regina Police Service (RPS)."Our campaign has already had many signs stolen but this goes well beyond that, putting our campaign volunteers in danger," Singh said."I have reported this attack to the Regina Police Service and they are now investigating."Sask Party leader Scott Moe condemned the incident, calling it completely unacceptable for any campaign for any party to be targeted in this way.Moe spoke with Singh following the discovery. "I know he is troubled by this but he will not be intimidated," said Moe. "He has knocked thousands of doors and spoken with thousands of voters in Regina Northeast and that's exactly what he plans to continue doing from now until Election Day."The Saskatchewan NDP did not respond to the Western Standard's request for comment about the incident.RPS has not released any details about potential suspects or the ongoing investigation.