Buffalo Party’s ‘member-driven’ policy ends merger with PC Party

Merger talks between the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan and the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan (PC) ended without an agreement."The Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan and the PC Party, unfortunately, were unable to find a merger solution for the 2024 election," Buffalo Party leader Phillip Zajac told the Western Standard.The two centre-right parties had been exploring a potential alliance ahead of the 2024 provincial election but could not find common ground..Sask PC Party ends merger talks with Buffalo Party.Zajac emphasized his party's grassroots approach to policy-making as a key factor in the decision. "The Buffalo Party prides itself on our member-driven philosophy," said Zajac. "It is our membership that creates the policies for our party. The policies are presented, debated and voted upon. Our members have created over 100 policies through three policy and governance conventions, and we are ready to begin implementing them on the first day of the new legislature. We are the only political party that creates policy in this fashion."The Buffalo Party leader also highlighted the its stance against the United Nations. "We are the only party that rejects 100% of the UN 2030 agenda," said Zajac. "The United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable entity that will not create consequences for the people of Saskatchewan."Despite the breakdown in talks with the PCs, Zajac left the door open for future negotiations with other Saskatchewan provincial parties. "Any potential talks with other political parties that may have similar ideals, morals, and values may happen in the future," said Zajac.The Buffalo Party received 2.5% of the popular vote in the 2020 provincial election but failed to win any seats.The next Saskatchewan provincial election is scheduled for October.