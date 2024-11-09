Eliminate oil and gas, says U of Regina prof

A University of Regina professor argued that oil and gas subsidies should be phased out to combat global warming.The Saskatchewan government's oil and gas industry subsidies were discussed at a recent event in the Sustainability Speakers Series organized by the Saskatchewan Environmental Society.Dr. Emily Eaton pointed out that the province significantly increased its subsidies to oil and gas companies during the pandemic..OLDCORN: Top 3 insights from Saskatchewan election ."There was $378 million in oil and gas revenue in the province [in 2021], and according to an IISD [International Institute for Sustainable Development] report, a subsidy of $413.8 million going to the oil and gas industry," said Eaton.That dollar figure is comparable to Alberta, whose oil and gas industry is three times larger than Saskatchewan's.Furthermore, the province provides substantial subsidies to these companies and offers them incentives, exceptions, and minimal red tape..OH NUTS!: Grieving owners claim jealousy led to Peanut the squirrel's death.In a 2023 Fraser Institute report, Saskatchewan ranked as the third-easiest North American region for oil and gas production. The report evaluated various factors such as production costs, environmental regulations, regulatory enforcement, and the presence of protected areas."All of these things here in this long list are other ways that provincial and federal governments support the oil and gas industry, whether it's from investing taxpayer dollars in quality infrastructure, including access roads, power availability," said Eaton."Or whether it's having the Saskatchewan Immigration Nominee Program easily available to the oil and gas industry to bring in lower-cost labour… All of these things are understood by the industry itself as large supports.".OLDCORN: Third parties still a threat in Sask politics.Eaton described herself as "a white settler doing community-based research, teaching and service devoted to addressing the climate and inequality crises at local and national scales. Central to this work is understanding the power and influence of the fossil fuel industries and mapping pathways to climate action that prioritize the needs of marginalized communities and that rectify the unjust colonial relationship that Canada has with Indigenous Peoples.".Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Eaton emphasized that oil and gas production are the primary contributors to Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. She advocated for a transition to more environmentally friendly energy sources to stop global warming and limit it to below 2 degrees Celsius.According to Eaton, no level of subsidization is appropriate if the goal is to eliminate the oil and gas industry to save the environment.