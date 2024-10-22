‘High-Risk’ sex offender released onto Regina streets

Regina Police Service (RPS) issued a public advisory regarding Louis Ted Mercredi, 41, who has a high risk of reoffending sexually and/or violently. According to an October 21, 2024 release, Mercredi is currently living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood under supervised conditions.Mercredi has a criminal history involving violent sexual offences and is designated as a Dangerous Offender. Despite undergoing programming during his incarceration, authorities believe he remains at high risk of reoffending..WATCH: Sask NDP MLA accused of removing flyers from mailbox.He is currently under a 10-year long-term supervision order, which includes strict conditions for monitoring his activities and reducing potential risks.Mercredi’s conditions include a prohibition on alcohol and drugs, restricted access to establishments that serve alcohol, and a mandate to avoid associating with individuals involved in criminal activities or substance abuse. Additionally, he must report any intimate relationships or friendships with females to his parole supervisor and follow a treatment program focused on sexual deviancy and substance abuse.RPS emphasized that this information is being shared to allow the public to take appropriate safety measures and caution against vigilante behaviour. Mercredi’s residence is under supervision and law enforcement will continue to monitor his activities.Members of the public are encouraged to report any violations of Mercredi’s conditions to the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.