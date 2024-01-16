Insiders say Sask workers comp may cut out safety organizations

A whistleblower and the leader of the Buffalo Party allege safety associations denied funding for months by the Saskatchewan Workers Compensation Board may be shut down entirely at a meeting on Wednesday.From time to time Buffalo Party Leader Phil Zajac has been given relevant documents from a different insider familiar with negotiations. Zajac arranged a three-way call with the Western Standard that included a whistleblower, different from the one who gives him documents.The insider to negotiations says an important meeting Wednesday could seal the fate of the safety organizations, such as the Safety Association of Saskatchewan Manufacturers (SASM) and the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association.“There's a meeting that the WCB board is having with SASM members and Heavy's members on Wednesday. If they do not agree to leave their safety associations and go with a WCB-appointed association, which we believe will be Proactive Consulting, then they're not getting their fees back, but they're no longer compliant with the Saskatchewan law in having an affiliated association. That's the game that they're about to play," the insider explained.The Western Standard emailed the Saskatchewan government and WCB for comment, but did not receive a response. For the time being, WCB is not taking phone calls of any kind."The WCB is experiencing a temporary system outage, including our phone systems. We will respond to customers as soon as our system is restored," the WCB website advises.Although safety associations receive money directly from memberships in other provinces, Saskatchewan has a different arrangement. In that province, the WCB collects the money through a rate code and passes the money on to the assigned organization.The organizations and WCB have been at odds for years as the WCB has asked for more information on the safety association clients. However, lawyers have advised the safety associations to do so would violate privacy laws. In recent months, WCB has refused to pass on the funds the safety associations are due, an act that in some cases has caused layoffs at the safety associations whose role is to reduce workplace injuries.Documents show that through a numbered company, Phil Germain, the head of WCB, co-owns the land that Proactive Consulting sits on, a private company that could service the same clients safety organizations now represent.Contract conditions prevent the safety associations from speaking to the media or government directly, restricting all discussions with WCB.Zajac said the impasse was reflective of a "pattern" that showed the Saskatchewan Party government abandoned "ethics" to "do what they want to do" as if they were "above the law.""These companies are going to be looking for a safety association, because these current ones are going to be bankrupt. And, they're actually performing beyond their mandate in terms of reducing safety in industry. And why would you bankrupt nonprofits to turn it over to private companies that are for profit?" Zajac asked."I don't like people getting screwed over. And these are all good people that care about their jobs and why are you going to flush them down the toilet? It's horrible and it's got to stop."Zajac said his party is behind an extensive request to the provincial government for documentation on complaints related to Germaine and relevant meetings and investigations. After giving themselves a 30-day extension, the province is due to offer a response on January 19, two days after Wednesday's meeting.The whistleblower said such timing was intentional. The insider said the funding crisis has robbed organizations of the resources to take the alleged injustices to court and the aggrieved organizations may soon not even exist.“How do you sue WCB when you're no longer a company? So, shut everything down, shut down the Buffalo Party from pressing on this. Shut down everything and nobody's the wiser," the insider said."They're trying to close the doors before anybody even knows that they're closing the doors."