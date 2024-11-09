MERLE: A tale of election interference

Lise Merle is running for school board in Regina, in November's municipal electionsHave you heard Regina Public School Division is allegedly trying to fix Regina's municipal election? It's enough to make even the most uninterested political observer perk up their ears.This isn't an administrative faux pas. There is no doubt about how they'll try to position it. It's the epic tale of Regina Public School Division’s dive into the murky waters of election fixing with all the grace of a buffalo attempting ballet..EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.Picture it: an entire school division, one of the largest and most influential in the province, tasked with the noble duty of shaping young minds in a moment of unhinged insecurity and unchecked entitlement, deciding to moonlight as political puppet masters to determine the outcome of their own election. Regina Public's misstep? Oh, it's a doozy. They didn't just blur the lines between education and election; they obliterated them with the subtlety of a sledgehammer. Here's a school board, supposedly the epitome of ethical and professional conduct, attempting to pick their own Trustees like they're picking teams for a Phys Ed class. But this isn't about choosing who gets picked last; it's about who gets to shape the future of education, or in this case, who gets to bend it to their insane, woke, and far-left will..Regina group calls for investigation into alleged election interference by school division, teachers union.Unprincipled? You bet. When an institution meant to foster critical thinking exerts undue influence (which, for the record, is highly illegal), we're not just talking about a lapse in judgment. We're witnessing a masterclass in institutional rot. Unprofessional? Absolutely. Imagine your school principal not just teaching you about voting rights but backing you into a corner and demanding who to vote for or else. That's Regina Public Schools for you, turning themselves into an election headquarters, complete with numerous shady “non-scheduled” staff meetings headed by RPSD Principals, Superintendents, and DEI Gestapo, that yes, included strategies on how to get away with it. Aside from participating in election fixing, their biggest mistake was believing we wouldn't find out.Unlawful? Absolutely. Let's say Regina Public's foray into electioneering should have them looking over their well-padded shoulders for the long arm of justice and bidding adieu to their well-paying taxpayer-funded jobs. When playing with democracy, you better know the rules, lest you find yourself on the wrong side of them..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.And then, there's RCAAN, stepping in as the conscience of the community. They're the ones asking, "Hey, since when did our schools turn into Marxist education centres?"RCAAN is not merely trying to win the municipal election (full disclosure: they are); they're trying to restore the integrity of the educational system, reminding Regina Public Schools that their job is to educate, not indoctrinate.So here we are, watching Regina Public School flail around its DEI safety bubble, strategizing how to best address this scandal while leaving its integrity behind as it did its reputation..Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections.RCAAN stands as a beacon, not just for family values and academic excellence, but for the principle that education should be about opening minds, not fixing elections. In the end, Regina Public's escapade into election interference will be remembered as a cautionary tale about how not to run a school division — a lesson in what happens when those meant to teach democracy set fire to it. In closing, if Regina Public Schools is going to be taught a lesson, it must be by the good, honest people of Regina getting out to vote on November 13. Despite their devious best efforts, Regina, it's up to us to make this election perhaps more than any other “Too Big To Rig.”Lise Merle is running for school board in Regina, in November's municipal elections.