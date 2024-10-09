Moe, Beck promise tougher policing to fight drug crime

Scott Moe and Carla Beck outlined their plans to deal with the province's growing illegal drug crisis following a near-fatal overdose outside a "safe consumption" site in Saskatoon.Since the beginning of the provincial election campaign, both Moe and Beck have put forward plans to deal with the province's illegal drug crisis, with a focus on stronger policing and breaking up the illegal drug trade.Beck stressed the need for "effective policing" to address the issue."We are looking at effective policing to ensure that we are getting tough on the people who are bringing poison into our communities and killing people in our province," said Beck."And ensuring that people stay alive until they're able to access treatment."Beck promised to cancel the Saskatchewan Party's Marshalls Service if elected on October 28. Instead, the Sask NDP plans to divide the funds between police services and mental health and addiction support..Saskatchewan Party candidate apologized for racial slur.Moe reaffirmed his commitment to a recovery-oriented system of addiction care, which he first introduced in October of 2023. Moe emphasized the importance of supporting individuals struggling with addiction while also taking strong action against drug dealers."We are entirely focused on providing recovery opportunities for what is, all too often today, our friends and family members in our communities," said Moe."But we're also going to bring in the enforcement to make sure that we are removing the drugs from the hands of the drug dealers and removing the drug dealers from our communities.".Sask NDP to investigate $203M healthcare payroll system debacle.These promises come just days after a "safe consumption" site in Saskatoon reported that a staff member found an unresponsive individual outside their facility, the result of an apparent overdose. The individual was discovered outside Prairie Harm Reduction's (PHR) supervised consumption site, which is one of only two sites in the province. PHR operates Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30p.m., which costs about $450,000 per year. Expanding to a 24-hour model would require approximately $650,000 per year.The Friendship Centre in Regina operates the other "safe consumption" site.