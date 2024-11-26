Moe concerned over Trump’s proposed 25% tariff, calls for border security collaboration

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has expressed serious concerns over a proposed 25% tariff by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, emphasizing the potential economic harm such a measure could inflict on Saskatchewan's export-driven economy. In a statement on social media, Moe warned that the tariff would hurt Saskatchewan producers and raise costs on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border. "A 25% tariff proposed by President-elect Donald Trump would be harmful to our Saskatchewan export-based economy and will drive up prices on both sides of the border," tweeted Moe..The Premier said that the provincial government is actively engaging with key stakeholders to address the issue. "The Saskatchewan government is talking to the incoming USA administration and working alongside Canada's Premiers and the Federal Government to ensure this does not happen," said Moe. While tariffs remain a major issue, Moe acknowledged Trump's concern about border security. .Saskatchewan Throne Speech details new healthcare spending.Moe pointed out that Canada is interested in improving security measures. "The main concern raised by President-elect Trump is border security. As Canadians, we can all benefit from additional border security stopping the flow of illegal drugs and migrants across our borders," said Moe. Saskatchewan, as a major exporter of goods such as agricultural products, potash, and energy resources, relies heavily on open trade with the United States..Saskatchewan Throne Speech announces major spending plan for education.Moe's remarks show the province's economic vulnerability to changes in U.S. trade policy while also signalling a willingness to cooperate on shared security concerns.The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and received no response.