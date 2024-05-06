Moe says Saskatchewan tells a better sustainability story than Ottawa

Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan does a better job of telling its sustainbility success stories than Ottawa does for Canada.Moe made his comments Monday morning in the Delta Hotel in Regina at the Food Fuel Fertilizer Global Summit put on by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.Moe’s said 40% of Canadian exports to India were from his province and that the world was looking to a “sustainable Saskatchewan” to provide “that food, that fuel, that fertilizer."“When you look at what Saskatchewan is providing, we can certainly say the answer to that question is yes, some of the most sustainable products in the world.”Moe said despite Saskatchewan's positive record, the province still faced challenges from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal Liberal government.“We accept the inevitability that we are going to have disagreements in this space, but what we do not accept is when we have a federal government that is so entrenched in… a flawed policy position that there is no room for compromise, and absolutely no room to sit down and actually work together as to what is in the best interest of Canadians," Moe said."There’s little or no desire to work together for the benefit of provincial opportunities as well, and for the industries and businesses that are creating wealth."Moe said that success in the provinces meant success for the whole country and was in everyone's interest. He said Saskatchewan did a better job at telling its story abroad than Ottawa did of telling Canada's.“We’re disappointed at times because we don’t see that same vigor in telling that story of what we’re doing, and how we are producing some of the not only highest quality, some of the most cost-competitive products that you can find on Earth, and also producing some of the most sustainable. So rest assured, you can count on your province to continue to do that for itself."In a scrum with reporters afterwards, Moe said the chamber event reminded him of the COP28 gathering in Dubai last fall, saying it was “tremendously important to bring industries together that are not only making investments but creating wealth, creating employment, creating opportunity in our communities either directly through the work they’re doing, or through all of the spin-off employment and investments in small and medium size businesses that are a result of the mainline export-based industries that we have."Moe pointed said the renewable fuel complex north of Regina built by AGT and Federated Co-Op was an example of what can happen when business groups gather together at conferences like the chamber event."We hope to expand on the opportunities that we are already achieving in Saskatchewan. So part of it is about to discuss what is working but part of it is about discussing what Saskatchewan people’s aspirations are.”Moe also participated in round table discussions with Tim Gitzel, CEO of Cameco, and with former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The Food Fuel Fertilizer summit runs May 6 to 7.