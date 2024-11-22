Moe urged to match Trudeau’s sales tax relief with PST break

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Premier Scott Moe to follow the federal government’s lead by cutting the provincial sales tax (PST) on essential items, such as grocery products, restaurant meals, and children’s clothing, to help families cope with rising costs.“Saskatchewan can join the federal government in cutting sales taxes to make life more affordable,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie Director for the CTF. “Tax relief is the most effective way to help families make ends meet.”The call comes after the federal government announced it would eliminate the GST on several items for two months, including children’s clothing, toys, diapers, and car seats, as well as Christmas trees, restaurant meals, beer, wine, and cider..UPDATED: GST vacation offers holiday relief for Canadian families; $250 cheques next year.Currently, Saskatchewan imposes a six percent PST on children’s clothes, restaurant meals, and snack foods—a rate that was increased from five percent in 2017. According to the CTF, the province’s tax policy places a heavy burden on families. A Saskatchewan family earning $75,000 annually is estimated to pay $2,024 in PST this year, nearly $300 more than before the tax hike.Sask NDP advocated for similar sales tax cuts during the last provincial election, positioning the move as a way to ease the financial strain on households..Moe rejects Singh’s proposal to remove PST from essentials.“Not having to pay PST or GST on these items during the expensive holiday season would be a relief for Saskatchewanians,” said Haubrich. “It’s time for Moe to step up and cut the PST to show he won’t be outdone by the feds on sales tax affordability.”As families face mounting expenses amid inflation and holiday spending, the CTF’s proposal highlights a growing debate over how best to support affordability in Saskatchewan.