New Saskatchewan legislature members sworn in

Saskatchewan's newly elected provincial politicians took their official oaths, marking the formal start of the legislative session with 34 Saskatchewan Party and 27 New Democratic Party MLAs.Sixteen new Saskatchewan Party members joined their colleagues in the legislature, with Government House Leader Tim McLeod describing the day as momentous. "Yeah, it's an exciting time, particularly for new MLAs," said Tim McLeod, Government House Leader, Minister of Justice, and Attorney General."It's an extreme honour to serve in this building, whether you're a new member or a returning member, and a day like today when all of the members on both sides of the house get to be sworn in and have their families and friends present, it's an exciting day.".While the formal swearing-in ceremonies occurred on November 22, many MLAs had already begun working, having attended initial caucus meetings.Premier Scott Moe's cabinet was previously sworn in at Government House and all ministers were assigned new portfolios. NDP leader Carla Beck also introduced her shadow cabinet last week.Beck expressed enthusiasm for her expanded caucus, which includes 15 new members.."I can't say enough about this crew behind me," said Beck."These are people that, first of all, know who they work for, whose interests they work for. The people of this province and I know that to a person on this team. I also know that this is an incredibly talented group of new MLAs, people who have been leaders in their community prior to entering into politics, people who have been advocating and working for better change for Saskatchewan people long before they wrote their name in that book today."The Saskatchewan legislature will only sit for two weeks instead of the normal five weeks due to the fall provincial election, with the Throne Speech on November 25.