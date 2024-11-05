OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians

Saskatchewan mainstream media continues to amaze me with its inability to be relevant to the average person on the street.Last week, the Saskatchewan provincial election took place. Canada’s tax-funded national broadcaster CBC sent most of its reporters to political parties' events, except for one.One reporter interviewed people from a party at a Regina restaurant named after a Black Panther leader.Yes, that Black Panther movement. The communist revolutionaries back in the late sixties and seventies..OLDCORN: Top 3 insights from Saskatchewan election .Apparently, CBC does stand for Communist Broadcasting Corporation and they don't try to hide it anymore. On the wall behind the reporter was a Palestine flag. The same one you see at all the pro-Hamas terrorist rallies taking place across Canada.Does the CBC not know that Israel is Canada’s ally and Hamas is a terrorist group? Put on Canada’s official terrorist list by Jean Chrétien, a Liberal prime minister!The CBC reporter interviewed multiple people over the evening, and several said they supported Palestine/Hamas..GORMLEY: In Saskatchewan, Moe bucks a trend.How is it that the CBC felt the only place to go and gauge public opinion is a restaurant named after a communist revolutionary?It took forever for the CBC and other mainstream broadcasters to predict a Saskatchewan Party government. At least an hour earlier, it was clear that the Saskatchewan Party would form government again.They came up with every excuse in the book, hoping the terrorist-supporting NDP commies would win.They didn’t and the two genders supporting Sask Party took another win for parents..MERLE: Parents Bill of Rights 2.0, it's coming, Saskatchewan.Another fun part of CBC’s coverage was its choice of analysts, it’s hard to say which one was more woke. Hardly representative of the average Saskatchewanian walking down the street.There was a washed-up left-wing columnist with no readers who referred to the news organization that published the Balgonie female changing room scandal as an “alt-right” media outlet.“Alt-right” is a white nationalist movement of which the Western Standard has no part. It’s just a lame attempt at attacking the only growing news organization in the province as the rest fade away into complete irrelevance. In his most recent column, this columnist said, “this has always been a fabricated problem suspiciously advanced by an agenda-based right-wing “news” organization in the middle of a campaign.”.OLDCORN: Third parties still a threat in Sask politics.It must bother the mainstream media in Saskatchewan that none of them can drive the news cycle or force a government to use the Notwithstanding Clause, the Western Standard can and will continue to do just that!They are only capable of pushing their left-wing socialist agenda while the people of the province tune them out.To the parents involved, it is not fabricated and if anyone is “agenda-based” it’s the left-wing columnist who doesn’t understand basic biology. However, biology is not a required course at journalism school, so let’s give him the benefit of the doubt on his ignorance.The CBC had the decency to say the “news outlet Western Standard,” so I’ll credit them for that!The mainstream media pulled their hair out on election night after spending the last four years as an extension of the Sask NDP communications team.Attacking the Moe Sask Party government at every turn still didn’t sway enough voters to support the Sask NDP..Sask Premier posts photos of first caucus meeting.It’s amazing how a province that is the most conservative in Canada cannot find anyone to report the news, just left-wing propagandists paid with Canadian taxpayers’ money. The Western Standard story on the Balgonie school changing room scandal turned the election upside down because it was a story that mattered to people. When was the last time any of the Saskatchewan mainstream media published a story that drove the conversation in the province or mattered to the average Saskatchewanian?