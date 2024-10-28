The orange wave that swept across Saskatchewan surprised many, probably including the Sask NDP themselves. Still, it is not enough to secure a majority government for Sask NDP leader Carla Beck and her band of terrorist-supporting socialists..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Sask NDP's path to victory began in the urban ridings, where they had built their strongholds.However, there are not enough seats in Regina, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert for the Sask NDP to reach the 31 seats required for a majority.The three largest cities only have 28 seats. However, in the three big cities, the Saskatchewan Party is favoured in three seats, and the Sask NDP is favoured in two seats, but they are not historically NDP strongholds..OLDCORN: Saskatchewan election, my three predictions.When it comes to rural Saskatchewan, the Sask NDP hit a green wall of Sask Party support that seems impenetrable to them.Of course, this is the same Sask NDP that had a seminar at their convention on "how to talk to rural people," as if they have some secret language Sask NDP candidates don't understand.Maybe farmers understand that there are only two genders since they are around animals all day. All have kept their pronouns and biological boy cows have yet to try using the female cows changing room for gym class..MERLE: Here's why Balgonie female changing room scandal is a game-changer for parents rights.Sask NDP has yet to find a way to win more than four rural seats in an election since 1995. Will the Sask NDP's message of protecting rural healthcare and supporting agricultural communities finally resonate with rural voters?It remains to be seen, but it is highly unlikely. Anyone driving five minutes outside the three biggest cities knows it's very anti-NDP..GORMLEY: The conservative judgment on Moe is coming.There are must-win seats for the Sask NDP tonight if they want to secure 25 or more seats in the Saskatchewan legislature.The must-win seats are Regina Northeast, Regina University, Regina Pasqua, Regina South Albert, Saskatoon Riversdale, Saskatoon Westview, Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood, Prince Albert Northcote, and Moose Jaw Wakamow.We will know later tonight how unsuccessful Beck's first attempt at securing a majority will turn out. Tomorrow morning, Beck will continue to find herself the leader of the opposition.