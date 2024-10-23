Regina Police confirm Sask Party office damage not caused by gun shots

Regina Police Service (RPS) determined that damage to a Saskatchewan Party campaign office initially thought to be the result of gunshots, was not caused by a firearm.RPS responded to a report of damage at Sask Party candidate Rahul Singh's Regina Northeast campaign office after two holes were found in the office's window. The Sask Party issued a statement earlier on Tuesday morning describing the damage as "bullet holes" and calling the incident an "attack" on the campaign..Gun shots fired at Saskatchewan Party candidate's campaign office."Our campaign has already had many signs stolen, but this goes well beyond that, putting our campaign volunteers in danger," Singh said in the release, adding that the incident had been reported to the RPS, who were conducting an investigation.After investigating, RPS confirmed that while the holes initially appeared to be caused by bullets, the damage was not the result of gun shots. RPS first received a mischief report at the office on Monday, around 7:20 p.m. CST, in the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue..Sask Party, Sask NDP candidates under fire for controversial education remarks.Officers visited the scene the following morning.Sask Party Leader Scott Moe and Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck condemned the incident.Police continue to investigate the matter as mischief. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.