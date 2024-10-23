Saskatchewan

Regina Police confirm Sask Party office damage not caused by gun shots

Regina Northeast candidate Rahul Singh office
Regina Northeast candidate Rahul Singh officeImage courtesy of Sask Party
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Scott Moe
Regina
Regina Police Service
Carla Beck
Saskatchewan Election
2024 Saskatchewan election
gun shots
bullet holes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news