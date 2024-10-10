Rural crime a major election issue for Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is facing a growing crisis in rural crime.Rural crime has become a central focus in the upcoming provincial election, with the Saskatchewan Party and the Sask NDP proposing different solutions.According to a 2021 Statistics Canada report, the province has the highest crime severity index for rural offences in Canada..Moe, Beck promise tougher policing to fight drug crime.Bill Huber, Acting President of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), highlighted the unique challenges faced by rural communities. "Rural Saskatchewan continues to grapple with a wide range of issues, from property crimes to traffic enforcement, all while balancing the needs of its diverse communities," said Huber.The size of Saskatchewan poses significant difficulties for law enforcement. Response times in rural areas can range from 30 minutes to an hour, leaving rural properties vulnerable to crime. Farmers are often targets, experiencing theft of fuel, machinery, and parts, which results in financial losses and increased insurance costs..Climate prof claims ‘clean electricity’ rules means only slight increase in Sask electricity bills.To address these concerns, Premier Scott Moe announced changes to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act (SCAN). "Our government recently announced new funding for 100 new municipal police officers and 14 new SCAN officers," said Moe. "We have added 192 new RCMP officers since 2011 and are fully funding 180 new RCMP positions. This is in addition to 70 new officers through the Saskatchewan Marshals Service."Sask Party's plan also includes strengthening the SCAN Act to give officers more authority to address public nuisances, shut down nuisance properties, and tackle issues like public intoxication and vandalism..Moe wants Trudeau, carbon tax gone forever, Sask NDP supports it.NDP criticized the government's approach and claimed that under Moe's leadership, violent crime in Saskatchewan has risen to be the worst in the country. The NDP points out that in 2023, Prince Albert was the third most violent city in Canada, with violent crime rising 18.5% year-over-year.NDP leader Carla Beck proposed her plan to deal with crime. Her approach includes hiring over 200 frontline officers, launching an Unexplained Wealth Taskforce to target organized crime and drug traffickers, and investing $2 million in a rebate program for security upgrades to protect homes and communities..Sask parents outraged after sexually explicit video shown to elementary school kids.Moe stated the Sask Party's focus on law enforcement and addiction treatment."We know that most crime today is driven by drug addiction, so it also means having treatment beds available when an individual is ready to get help," said Moe."That's why our government has been increasing the number of addiction treatment spaces available in Saskatchewan. Our approach is stronger laws and providing more addictions treatment, not the NDP approach of weaker laws and providing more drugs."As the election approaches, rural crime remains a top priority for voters across the province.SARM continues to push for ongoing support in increasing police staffing, imposing tougher penalties, and developing new initiatives to enhance collaboration between officers and communities.With crime rates in Saskatchewan nearly double the national average and the crime severity rate hitting a 10-year high, this election could significantly impact the future of public safety in the province. Voters head to the polls on October 28.