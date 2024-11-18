Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation

A Sask NDP MLA is under investigation by the province’s conflict-of-interest commissioner after concerns were raised about her promotion of her cheese shop on social media alongside her legislative duties.Regina Albert South MLA Aleana Young’s social media accounts are being reviewed by the commissioner. Young is the Sask NDP’s shadow minister of ethics and democracy..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Complaints allege that Young has been blending posts about her role as an MLA with promotions for her Regina small business Takeaway Gourmet. Her posts feature items like holiday cheese boards and celebrate the shop’s fifth anniversary.“I’m proud of the fact that I am a small business owner,” Young said in an interview with CBC. "For us who are elected officials, I think that the line between professional and personal life can blur. Certainly for my work as an MLA but I also post a lot of pictures of my kids.".Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .The commissioner informed Young about the investigation earlier this month.Young is not the only MLA using social media to share political and personal content. Many elected officials post a mix of legislative updates and personal moments, such as family events and business achievements. For example, some MLAs share photos of harvest celebrations from their combines..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.The commissioner aims to clarify the guidelines for social media use by MLAs. Most regulations were created before the rise of social media, leading to uncertainty about appropriate online behaviour.“Social media is a real grey area, and we think members of the legislature should have policies fit for the twenty-first century,” said Meara Conway in a press release.Young is cooperating with the investigation and hopes it will provide clearer guidelines for all MLAs. “I'm looking forward to whatever clarification that the commissioner brings forward for myself but also for all MLA's around social media,” said Young.