Sask Party promises to double rink grant, introduce playground fund if re-elected

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe announced a pledge to double the Community Rink Affordability Grant and introduce a new School Playground Equipment Grant if re-elected in the upcoming election.The proposed initiative reflects the Party's commitment to supporting local communities by investing in recreational infrastructure, including rinks and playgrounds, which are vital gathering spaces for families and children."We understand how important rinks and playgrounds are to Saskatchewan communities," said Moe in a statement. "We want to make sure our communities remain vibrant and growing, and good recreational facilities are an important part of any community."The Community Rink Affordability Grant, which was first introduced in 2012 as part of a 2011 election promise, currently provides $2,500 per ice surface to skating and curling rinks across the province. Due to the rising costs of rink operations, the grant will double to $5,000 per ice surface if the Sask Party is re-elected.In addition to increasing support for rinks, Moe also unveiled plans to create a new School Playground Equipment Fund. The proposed fund will allocate $3.75 million annually to help cover 50% of the cost of new playground equipment, with a maximum grant of $50,000 per project. The initiative is expected to fund up to 75 projects per year, or 300 playgrounds over a four-year period."Vibrant, growing communities with a great quality of life—that's part of our plan for a strong economy and a bright future," said Moe.These new and enhanced grants are part of the Sask Party's vision for maintaining high living standards across the province, reinforcing their focus on community infrastructure and growth.