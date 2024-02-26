Sask teachers schedule more days of job action amidst contract impasse

Saskatchewan teachers are rotating all-day strikes and supervision of noon hours and extracurricular activities throughout the week to pressure the provincial government on contract negotiations.On Monday, teachers will have a province-wide withdrawal of support for extra curricular activities, including sports, drama, music, band, science clubs, intramurals, rehearsals, student leadership activities, planning for graduation celebrations, book fairs and other clubs.In addition, teachers will withdraw noon-hour supervision for schools in Saskatoon, Northern Area, Prairie South, North West, Living Sky, Light of Christ Catholic and Sakewew High School in North Battleford.On Monday evening at 7 p.m., the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) is holding an online parent and caregiver information night. President Samantha Becotte will join the Zoom call to update people on the status of negotiations and answer questions. Registration caps at 5,000 people.On Tuesday, February 27, teachers will go on strike at all schools in the divisions of Chinook, Île à la Crosse, Lloydminster, North West and Prairie Valley, as well as École Boréale in Ponteix and the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre in Neilburg and in Swift Current.On Tuesday, withdrawal of noon-hour supervision will occur in the divisions of Holy Trinity Catholic, Horizon, North East, Regina Catholic Schools and South East Cornerstone. Withdrawal of volunteer leadership for extracurricular activities will take place February 27 in Regina public and Catholic schools and in the school divisions of Horizon, Prairie South SD and Creighton.In a press release, the STF acknowledged their job action affects families."Teachers understand that the withdrawal of noon-hour supervision is an inconvenience to many families. Parents and caregivers concerned about the impact of job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees and ask them to encourage the government’s bargaining committee to return to the table with a new mandate," the federation explains."Individuals can visit www.tellthemtuesday.com to show support for education and teachers."The website directs the public to contact MLAs and school board members as the teachers seek a better contract. The latest initiative directs form letter emails to Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill."Only the provincial government can fix the crisis in education it has created. That's why teachers have bargained in good faith since May, asking your government to address the most pressing issues in our schools, issues like growing class size and complexity, violence in the classroom and supports for kids who need them. All across the province, parents, teachers and community members are demanding that you address the root cause of these problems: your government's chronic under-investment in public education," the form letters read."It’s time for your government to show up ready to bargain and work with teachers to find solutions for the education crisis. Unless you change course, teachers will be left with no choice but to continue job action."The province insists it's ready to negotiate. However, the demand by teachers to make specific guarantees regarding class size and complexity is not one they are prepared to fulfill.For weeks, Saskatchewan Party MLAs have used Twitter ("X") to put forward the government's case. The latest meme says the province has offered teachers the same salary formula as MLAs, workplace safety enhancements, increased its annual commitment to deal with classroom size and complexity by $53 million and offered teachers autonomy over management of their dental plan. .Because legislation requires teachers to give 48 hours notice on job action, later days teachers will do less have already been announced.On Wednesday, February 28, teachers' noon-hour supervision will be absent at Regina Public Schools and the divisions of Christ the Teacher Catholic, Île à la Crosse, and Prairie Valley. Extracurricular support will be withdrawn from school divisions Île à la Crosse, Prairie Valley, Good Spirit, Living Sky, LIght of Christ Catholic and Sakewew High School (North Battleford), and all distance learning centre campuses.On Thursday, February 29, noon-hour supervision will be withdrawn from all schools in Chinook, Creighton, Lloydminster, North East, and Prairie Spirit school divisions.