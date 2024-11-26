Saskatchewan expands addiction treatment with new spaces, supports

The Government of Saskatchewan is taking significant steps to combat addiction, marking National Addictions Awareness Week by highlighting expanded treatment options and recovery supports. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr underscored the importance of the week as a time to raise awareness about the harm caused by addiction and the resources available to those in need.“Under our Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, we now have 215 new treatment spaces offering services to support Saskatchewan residents on their path to recovery,” Carr said..Saskatchewan Throne Speech details new healthcare spending.The government’s five-year Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, launched in October 2023, aims to create 500 new treatment spaces. In just over a year, the province has already exceeded its initial goal of 200 spaces by March 2024, reaching 215. The new spaces include 15 treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake, 15 inpatient spaces and two withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster, 26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan, 32 intensive outpatient spaces at Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon, 14 inpatient spaces at Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford, 60 treatment spaces at Willowview Recovery Centre in Lumsden, 15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake, and 36 virtual treatment spaces provided by EHN Canada..Saskatchewan Throne Speech announces major spending plan for education.“I am proud that we have been able to exceed that target to make treatment more accessible,” Carr said.The province is also improving access to key medications that help manage opioid addiction. Suboxone dissolving film strips, which reduce cravings and ease withdrawal symptoms, are now a regular benefit on the Saskatchewan Drug Formulary.Similarly, Sublocade, another medication that helps reduce cravings, has transitioned from an Exception Drug Status to a regular benefit, streamlining access for those in recovery. .Saskatchewan Throne Speech outlines ambitious growth, government spending.The Action Plan’s three pillars—building capacity for treatment, improving the system, and transitioning to a recovery-oriented care model—are driving the government’s efforts. Over the past year, Saskatchewan also launched a Provincial Drug Alert System to warn residents about the dangers of illicit and toxic substances, further addressing the risks of overdose and death.The Sask NDP did not respond to requests for comment regarding National Addictions Awareness Week.