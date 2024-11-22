Saskatchewan government highlights affordable housing efforts on National Housing Day

Government of Saskatchewan marked National Housing Day by emphasizing its commitment to affordable housing and collaborative efforts to address housing needs across the province.“National Housing Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the collaborations that are making a difference and bringing hope and stability to those in need,” said Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC). “Our government is working with Indigenous and community organizations and municipalities across the province to ensure vulnerable individuals can access housing options and the support they need to remain housed.”.Palestine Solidarity groups call on USask to divest from Israeli investments, weapons.For 2024-25, the SHC is committing $83.4 million to the repair and maintenance of provincially owned housing, including $9.6 million specifically aimed at reducing vacancies. The initiative plans to repair 1,400 housing units and provide safe, affordable housing for an additional 500 households.Programs like the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit continue to ease housing costs for renters with low to moderate incomes..New Saskatchewan legislature members sworn in.Innovative efforts, such as a flat rent rate program, are expanding affordable housing options, with 57 units already included as of September 2024.In a significant partnership, the government, the City of Regina, and Silver Sage launched an affordable rent-to-own program. The program begins with transferring ten family units to Silver Sage, with plans for further expansion.Efforts to address homelessness remain a priority and new measures have been rolled out under the Provincial Approach to Homelessness..Moe rejects Singh’s proposal to remove PST from essentials.These include 155 supportive housing spaces, 120 emergency shelter spaces, and 30 complex needs shelter spaces, as well as funding for outreach and community safety programs.The government reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside indigenous and community partners to expand affordable housing and improve outcomes for those experiencing homelessness.The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and received no response.