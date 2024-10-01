Saskatchewan heads to the ballot box as Premier calls election

Saskatchewan voters will head to the ballot box on October 28 after Premier Scott Moe called a provincial election on Tuesday.Moe met with Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty to dissolve the Legislative Assembly, officially starting the campaign period.The Saskatchewan Party, led by Moe, hopes to keep control of the Saskatchewan legislature, which it has controlled since 2007."This election will be a clear choice between the Saskatchewan Party's strong record of economic growth and the NDP's failed record of decline," said Moe."The Saskatchewan Party has a plan for growing our economy, creating jobs, building our province and keeping life affordable. The NDP's record in government was one of losing jobs and opportunities, closing schools and hospitals, raising taxes and driving people out of Saskatchewan. Let's never go back to that."The Sask Party has a plan for economic growth, jobs, and keeping life affordable. Moe criticized the NDP's record, saying it led to job losses and higher taxes.Moe linked the cost of living issues to the federal carbon tax, which he says the NDP supports."Saskatchewan people are facing cost of living pressures, largely due to the Trudeau carbon tax that has the full support of the NDP," said Moe."The Saskatchewan Party has already taken action to protect Saskatchewan people from the Trudeau-NDP carbon tax by removing the carbon tax on home heating, and that has reduced inflation in Saskatchewan to half the national rate.""In the coming days, we will announce more steps a re-elected Saskatchewan Party government will take to make life more affordable for families, students, seniors and everyone in our province," said Moe."The choice is clear: a strong economy and a bright future with the Saskatchewan Party or decline, loss and closures under the NDP. On October 28, let's keep our economy strong and our future bright."