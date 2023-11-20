Saskatchewan makes Holocaust education mandatory for Grade 10

Saskatchewan today announced teaching the Holocaust will be a compulsory component of its renewed Social Studies 10 curriculum and a provincial graduation requirement."Antisemitism, unfortunately, is a prejudice that remains a problem in Canada," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Knowledge of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust is important for our youth as it helps reduce hate and discrimination in society."The renewed Social Studies 10 curriculum in Saskatchewan is expected to be introduced to high school students for the 2025-26 school year. The curriculum renewal and implementation process will involve teachers and other content experts. The ministry of education will work with the Jewish community for their input into the content.The addition of the Holocaust education has also been announced in Alberta, Manitoba, BC and Ontario.B’nai Brith Canada launched a national campaign to promote mandatory Holocaust education and welcomed the decision.“This is an important step toward armouring Saskatchewan youth against Holocaust denial and distortion,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith's League for Human Rights. “We began working with Minister Dustin Duncan over a year ago and since the cabinet shuffle have had the cooperation of Minister Jeremy Cockrill to get this done.”B’nai Brith hosted a province-wide call on October 19 in which several hundred residents took part. Ministers Bronwyn Eyre and Laura Ross spoke on the call and told attendees that Premier Scott Moe and the provincial government were firmly committed to better Holocaust education.In announcing the new Grade 10 Social Studies course, Minister Cockrill said knowledge of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust is important for Saskatchewan’s youth as it helps reduce hate and discrimination in society.Data shows there has been a significant decline in antisemitic incidents where Holocaust education has taken place. The data also shows hate aimed at other racial and religious groups declines, as well.B’nai Brith is urging all provinces to emulate Ontario, which as of this academic year, made age-appropriate Holocaust education mandatory in Grade 6. Ontario discovered 42% of students say they have witnessed an antisemitic incident at school. Surveys also showed one in three students believed the Holocaust was exaggerated or fake or were unsure. Ontario noted a disproportionate number of antisemitic incidents in the province’s schools occurred in middle school. The province accordingly made Holocaust education mandatory in Grade 6. The province has also made a refresher course mandatory in Grade 10, starting in the 2024-2025 school year.