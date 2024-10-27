Saskatchewan parties lay out different visions in election promises

Saskatchewan voters head to the polls to choose between two distinct paths for the province. The Saskatchewan Party and Sask NDP offer competing plans on taxes, public safety, and social policies.The governing Sask Party's $1.2-billion platform focuses on tax relief and maintaining its stance against the federal carbon tax..WATCH: Sask NDP MLA accused of removing flyers from mailbox.The Sask Party promises to continue withholding carbon tax payments to Ottawa on natural gas through 2025 while pledging to reduce personal income tax rates over four years. Under the proposed income tax changes, a family of four could save $3,400.For families, the Sask Party plans to double the Active Families Benefit to $300 per child annually, with an increased benefit of $400 for children with disabilities. Sask Party also promises to boost the First-Time Homebuyers Tax Credit from $10,000 to $15,000 and introduce a home renovation tax credit worth up to $4,000 for homeowners, with seniors eligible for up to $5,000..Moe’s Sask Party pulls ahead of Beck’s Sask NDP in final poll before election day.In terms of healthcare, the party would extend coverage for insulin pumps and diabetes supplies to seniors and young adults while offering a 50% refundable tax credit of up to $10,000 for first-time fertility treatments.The Sask Party's public safety plan includes hiring 100 new municipal officers and 70 Saskatchewan Marshals Service officers.Sask NDP's $3.5 billion platform emphasizes immediate cost-of-living relief and expanded public services..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Sask NDP promises to pause the 15-cent-per-litre gas tax for six months, potentially saving families about $350, and remove the provincial sales tax from children's clothes and ready-to-eat grocery items.NDP's healthcare strategy includes hiring 800 front-line workers in high-need areas. On education, the party commits to building new schools, reducing class sizes, and launching a province-wide nutrition program..Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.The parties also differ on social policies, with the Sask Party promising to ban biological boys from girls' school changing rooms. The NDP pledges to repeal Bill 137 The Parents Rights Act, which requires parental consent for students under 16 to change their names or pronouns at school.Through different approaches, both parties project returning to surplus by their fourth year in office. The Sask Party forecasts small deficits for three years before reaching a surplus in 2027, while the NDP projects similar deficits before balancing the books in 2027..PINDER: Saskatchewan NDP too comfortable with central Canadian control.The election day is October 28.