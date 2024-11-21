Saskatchewan RCMP reports rise in domestic violence rates

Saskatchewan's RCMP reported a significant increase in domestic and family violence cases across the province in 2023, with rates climbing higher than the national averages.The RCMP recorded 813 domestic violence cases and 890 family violence cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the province's northern, central, and southern districts. These areas, primarily covering rural regions outside Saskatoon and Regina, show elevated rates compared to national averages..Trump plans to restart Keystone XL pipeline.In 2023, RCMP officers handled an average of 718 victims monthly, a substantial increase from 549 victims in 2018. Sask RCMP domestic violence coordinator Sgt. Kim Stewart acknowledged the ongoing trend."In 2020, we saw a spike, and the numbers have been steadily up there ever since," said Stewart. "We're not the only division in the country that went up. But our rates right now, they are high and we recognize that. We recognize that our officers are out there dealing with more and more of these files.".UPDATED: GST vacation offers holiday relief for Canadian families; $250 cheques next year.Statistics Canada data revealed Saskatchewan's domestic violence rate at 710 cases per 100,000 population, compared to the national rate of 354. The province consistently ranks among Canada's highest for such incidents, trailing only Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.Nationally, domestic violence rates have increased 14% since 2018. The RCMP continues to monitor and address these statistics across the province.