Saskatchewan Throne Speech outlines ambitious growth, government spending

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty delivered a forward-looking Speech from the Throne on Monday, setting out the Saskatchewan government's blueprint for economic development and public service spending over the next four years.Opening the first session of the thirtieth Legislature, Mirasty presented a comprehensive strategy targeting population growth, healthcare access, and community development. The speech emphasized a dual mandate of sustaining economic growth while responding to voter expectations for meaningful change.The government wants to grow the population from approximately 1.2 million current residents to 1.4 million by 2030, with significant agricultural and forestry sector expansion targets. Key economic initiatives include boosting value-added agricultural revenue and attracting $16 billion a year in private capital investments by 2030.Healthcare is a central priority, and the government has committed to ensuring that every Saskatchewan resident has a primary health provider by 2028.The healthcare plan includes expanding urgent care centres in Regina and Saskatoon and reducing surgical wait times by performing 450,000 surgeries in four years.Substantial investments will be made in education and childcare, including specialized classroom support and the creation of over 12,000 new childcare spaces by the end of the next fiscal year. The government also promised to increase school funding to address growing enrollment and classroom complexity.Affordability measures feature personal income tax reductions, new tax credits for home renovations and first-time homebuyers, and additional financial support for seniors, families, and persons with disabilities.Community safety initiatives will include another 500 addiction recovery spaces and hiring 500 additional police officers.The government also plans to strengthen laws addressing nuisance properties and disruptive public behaviour.Mirasty emphasized the speech's underlying themes of collaboration and adaptability, acknowledging the need to evolve with Saskatchewan's changing demographics and community needs.The 61 MLA will now work to translate these commitments into concrete policies and programs for the province.